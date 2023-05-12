WASHINGTON - It's been 50 years since U.S. soldiers and prisoners of war left Vietnam in 1973 to return to the United States. But Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.) said he remembered their arrival all too well.

"Our service members came home to little fanfare," said Carper, who served three tours as a naval flight officer in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. "No 'Welcome Home' ceremonies, no parades. Today we're here to do what should have been done some 50 years ago."