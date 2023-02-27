 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A casket holder, an airship and a list of pioneering Black inventors

  • Updated
BLACKINVENTORS

Lewis H. Latimer was an African American inventor and expert in the field of incandescent lighting in the late 1800s, and co-patented a mechanical toilet for restrooms on railroad cars.  

 Lewis Latimer House Museum

On a moving train in the 1870s, the toilet bowl in the restroom was open to the tracks below, letting in gusts of air as well as dust and cinders from the road bed.

"The annoyance," wrote African American inventor Lewis H. Latimer and colleague Charles W. Brown, discouraged use of the bathroom "except under extreme circumstances."

BLACK-INVENTORS

Patent drawing for velocipede filed Sept. 7, 1898 by Wesley Johnson of Pennsylvania. Patent granted June 20, 1899. 
BLACK-INVENTORS

One page of the list of Black inventors who received patents in the late 1800s and early 1900s compiled by Henry E. Baker, who had worked at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. This page list many of the patents awarded to Granville T. Woods, who was called the “Black Edison.” 
BLACK-INVENTORS

A patent drawing for a window cleaner filed Sept. 4, 1891 by Anthony L. Lewis of Evanston, Ill. Patent granted Sept. 27, 1892. This is the ancestor of the modern squeegee.  

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred