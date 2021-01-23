W hen the eyes of history regard us, perhaps our smallest stories will best reveal how we lived, loved and lost in this time of pandemic.
That is the promise behind Derry Public Library’s “Pandemic Diaries” project.
Research librarian Erin Robinson is collecting letters from Derry residents about their experiences during the crisis.
Robinson, who studied genealogy at Boston University, said there’s something unique and personal about letters. “I think it just tells a different story than maybe a government record,” she said.
“To give that to future generations and to preserve it is really, I think, a gift to the future.”
The library also is partnering with the Derry Museum of History and Derry Community Access Media to collect oral histories from town residents. Robinson said the entire collection will be preserved in the New Hampshire room at the library.
Last summer, when she began collecting the letters, people wrote about the new rules and restrictions under which everyone was living, Robinson said. This winter, the letters have been reflecting more anxiety, she said, “which is authentic and important to record.”
T.J. Cullinane, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan in 2004-05 and works as a logistics manager for a defense contractor, said he’s grateful for what Robinson is doing, calling her “the great chronicler of this terrible event.”
In his letter to “future Derry,” he began: “Beware the Chinese curse, ‘May you live in interesting times.’
“As we are currently living through a global pandemic that originated in China, it would appear as though this solemn utterance has come to fruition,” Cullinane wrote. “And if this wasn’t bad enough, our society is deeply polarized, in a rift that is both generational and political. Workers returning home from essential jobs must further endure seething tensions at the dinner table.”
Cullinane, 57, serves on the Derry Heritage Commission. He gives tours of the town’s historic cemetery, where he always starts at the gravestone of Lucy Gregg, an ancestor of former governor and U.S. Sen. Judd Gregg.
The large stone is surrounded by a white picket fence. “Her fiance erected that because Lucy died on her wedding day,” Cullinane said. “On the big day, her mother went upstairs to wake her and Lucy had passed away.”
The young woman succumbed to epidemic typhus in 1843, the same year the disease took the life of future president Franklin Pierce’s young son, Robert.
Cullinane has been thinking about Lucy a lot these days. He wonders how future generations will think about those we’ve lost to COVID-19.
“They’ll probably be thinking the same thing I think about Lucy: Oh, those poor, primitive people and their lack of medical aid,” he said. “Isn’t that silly and stupid and sad they succumbed to such a simple disease?”
Cullinane has found solace in nature during these fraught times. “When everybody’s stressing out and you look out the window and see the birds going to the feeders, life goes on,” he said. “They’re not affected by the pandemic. They’re living their lives.”
He’s inspired by the tiny frog, Pseudracris crucifer, which most Granite Staters know by its common name.
“The Spring Peeper is a raucous neighbor in early spring, but by late summer, it is content to climb to the upper reaches of low lying shrubbery to hunt insects,” he wrote in his letter to the future. “Patiently it awaits, knowing that soon good things will come.”
The peeper, Cullinane said, is marked by an X on its back. Hence its scientific name — cross bearer.
“We too have a cross to bear,” he wrote. “We must patiently bear it like the humble peeper. By the time you read this letter, dear friends, we will have undergone our societal resurrection. This is our legacy to you.
“Please make the most of it!”
Silent libraries, busy trails
Meryle Zusman retired from Derry Public Library last June. It was a strange time to retire, she said in an interview.
“You’re very limited in what you can do. You have all these ideas and dreams of things you want to do: I’ll have time to have lunch with people, to go to museums, go to Boston all the time.
“No.”
In her letter to future Derry residents, written in August, Zusman, 65, shared her sorrow at seeing the library shuttered because of the pandemic.
“No longer were folks welcome to stop by and read in a quiet nook, or browse the laden shelves,” she writes. “Eventually, library services evolved to allow curbside pickup of materials, but gone was that wonderful calm space of being that the library always provided.
“Now, I download books to my Kindle. Not nearly as satisfying as holding a real paper book,” she wrote.
Like Cullinane, Zusman sought out nature to escape isolation — but found herself among crowds of others doing the same.
“It’s become impossible to visit the White Mountains, for example,” she wrote. “Lines of cars snake by the many trailheads and attractions in this popular region of NH. Beaches and state parks have implemented a reservation system, which works well for limiting the crowds but also eliminates the ability to go ‘spur of the moment.’”
In the interview, Zusman said she tries to keep busy. She joined several book clubs through the library and took up painting. “Walking,” she said, “is my newfound religion.”
But she misses her three little grandsons deeply. “Christmas was terrible,” she said. “This was the first time we didn’t get together. We opened up presents via Zoom.”
Working parents
Along with her pandemic diary, Marielle Mugford, 37, submitted a photo of herself trying to work on her laptop while caring for her two little girls last year. The image is at once humorous and haunting.
“We (and many others) were stay-at-home parents working full time in our own home with no child care,” Mugford wrote. “Each day felt like survival mode …”
“On the one hand, it felt nice, as a working mom, to suddenly be with my children more. On the other hand, it was not quality time and it was not sustainable.”
The day the photo was taken, Mugford had just finished a phone call and then-3-year-old Lillian was playing with her phone while 1-year-old Naomi was trying to grab her laptop as Mugford held it out of reach. She called to her husband to take the picture.
“I remember in that moment it just kind of struck me this feels significant,” she said. “And then afterward, it was like wow, that’s exactly what it was.”
Mugford is a clinical researcher who recently took a new position at Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Manchester. It’s a challenging job and one that didn’t necessarily lend itself to caring for preschoolers.
“No matter what I had going on, they (the girls) found me,” she said, laughing. “I got used to hitting the mute button and the ‘video off’ button really quickly.”
She does see the humor in all the chaos.
“I would look up and they would be dressed up in some crazy thing or hiding behind a chair eating a bag of chips because they knew Mom and Dad had lost all control,” she said.
“Pretty much everything a parent wouldn’t want to admit, we had to resort to daily, giving them chips or chocolate or anything just to get through a call or Zoom meeting.”
Her daughters have since returned to child care, and she and her husband immediately noticed the happy difference in the girls. But they had a recent scare that reminded them the danger is far from over.
Little Naomi, now 2, got a cold, so her parents had her tested for COVID-19, a requirement for child care. Mugford was driving when the doctor called to say the test was positive.
“I had to pull the car over,” she said.
The whole family quarantined, no one else got sick and Naomi’s symptoms remained mild. Mugford said she feels guilty about the other kids and teacher who had to quarantine. But she said, “Everyone ended up safe, so that’s all that matters.”
Dear future
Here’s what Meryle Zusman wants the future to know about how we lived in these times: “It was a really hard time. Missing your family most of all,” she said. “And it was hard for a lot of people to adopt wearing a mask and social distancing, but we did.”
It wasn’t only a physical ordeal, but a mental one, she said. “There’s a lot of anxiety.”
Marielle Mugford has one word for what this time was like: “Adaptation.”
“In their daily lives, businesses, schools, everybody has had to adapt in ways that they couldn’t ever even imagine, and it just amazes me,” she said. “It may not feel like people did a good job with it sometimes, because it is stressful, but in reality it’s pretty phenomenal the way in which people were able to adapt and keep going.”
As an amateur historian, Cullinane said he is cognizant of his responsibility to future scholars. “This is definitely a significant historical event. It impacted the entire globe,” he said.
“If I can just leave a small message for those who come after me and help them in their endeavors and their studies … I think I’m obligated to do that.”
Back to that tiny frog: “He sits on his little leaf and very, very patiently, he endures the heat, he endures the rain. In the wintertime, he freezes completely solid and there’s antifreeze in his body that prevents the crystals from forming and killing him,” he said. “He’s just a miracle of natural physiology.”
There’s a lot to learn from such a creature, said Cullinane, a devout Catholic. “His message is twofold: You have nature and you have your faith, and you’ll get through this.”
There’s still time for Derry residents to participate in the Pandemic Diaries project. Visit: https://pandemicdiariesderry.wordpress.com.