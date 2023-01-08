NAVY MUSEUM

WASHINGTON - "Straight in!" mover Terry Goodwin called out as the century-old model of the USS South Carolina was eased across the museum floor at the Washington Navy Yard.

"Nice and easy," he said, as he and five other men guided the old battleship, which is nine feet long, stern first. The casters under its antique glass and mahogany case squeaked. And the movers laid down thin planks to smooth the way.