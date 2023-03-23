An enraged whale had wrecked their ship, setting them adrift in the Pacific Ocean. Two tortuous months at sea later, the emaciated sailors were at a desperate point feared by 1820s seafarers: the time to determine whom to kill and eat so others may live.

That encounter set in motion the tale of how the score of sailors aboard the whaling ship Essex became lost at sea - some forced to eat one another for survival - and how their story inspired an author to write a classic piece of American literature that would build its legend.