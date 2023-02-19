HISTORY-LINCOLN

An 1862 letter from Bernard Kock to Abraham Lincoln. Kock, a Florida cotton plantation owner, pitched a plan to develop Île à Vache into a cotton farm by sending newly emancipated Black Americans there.  

 Library of Congress

On a mid-April day in 1863, hundreds of African Americans, hoping for better lives, boarded the Ocean Ranger at Fort Monroe in Virginia. The ship sailed away from a nation in the deep throes of the Civil War bound for Île-à-Vache, a small island of about 20 square miles off the southwestern coast of Haiti.

Bernard Kock, an entrepreneur and Florida cotton planter, had promised the roughly 450 newly freed Black emigrants on board that, in exchange for working on a cotton plantation, they would receive homes, health care, schooling - and, at the end of their four-year contract, 16 acres of land and back wages.