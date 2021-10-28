BETHLEHEM -- Abandoned since 1924, the Maplewood Train Station was razed this week, and in the process, is getting the chance to live again.
In response to a surge of tourists in the 1850s from as far away as New York City, who came up to Bethlehem Village via horses and wagons from train-served communities in the valleys below, the burghers of Bethlehem in 1881 built themselves a narrow-gauge line.
The rise of the automobile doomed the stations with Maplewood, until recently, rotting away in the woods at the east end of the Maplewood Golf Club & Inn while the Bethlehem Village station was converted into a private residence.
The residence is that of Bruce Caplain, who is a Bethlehem selectman and a founder of MaplewoodTrainStation.org, a non-profit formed to save its namesake.
He said in an e-mail that the station would be taken down starting Oct. 25.
On Maplewood Station’s Facebook page, someone posted that the demolition, by Mt. Cleveland Construction, was “a huge step forward in saving the station.”
While not immediately available Thursday, Caplain has previously said that restoring the Maplewood Station is a two-phase project that culminates with the recreation of the station at a centrally-located site in Bethlehem.
That site has yet to be chosen.
The station would be open to the public for historic displays and community programs, he said, while serving as a physical reminder of Bethlehem’s tourism history.
Phase II is expected to cost upwards of $500,000 and would be grant-funded.
On its website, the Bethlehem Heritage Society said that “During the height of the summer season, as many as eight and ten trains came into Bethlehem daily.”
The trains were “met by the stage coaches to carry the guests to the various hotels and boarding houses,” said the website, adding that “In those days, people came to Bethlehem in June and stayed through the summer, well into the month of September.”