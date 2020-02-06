CONCORD -- A Manchester man suspected of participating in the 1994 Rwandan genocide has been formally charged with lying on his application for U.S. citizenship, federal prosecutors announced.
Idrissa Gasana, 53, was arrested Thursday and will remain behind bars until Tuesday, when to goes before a federal judge for a detention hearing, announced the office of U.S. Attorney Scott Murray.
The indictment alleges that Gasana provided false information on the “Questionnaire for Rwandan Visa Applicants.” The indictment claimed Gasana was an inadmissible alien because he had participated in the Rwandan genocide.
Hundreds of thousands died in the 1994 genocide in the central African country.
In 2013, a federal jury in Concord found Manchester resident Beatrice Munyenyezi of lying about her participation in the genocide.
She was sentenced to 10 years, and her citizenship was revoked.
This case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.