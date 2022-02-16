ALTON – Boasting very solid bones, a great location and a long history, the 184-year old Community Church of Alton is for sale.
Late last year, the congregation agreed to put the 3,110-square-foot church at 101 Main St. on the market. The asking price is $374,999, and the listing agents are Aaron Dore and Jamie Holland of the Dore Holland Home Group of Keller Williams Coastal and Lakes & Mountains Realty of Meredith.
Dore, who is an Alton native, explained on Monday that the CCA – whose main church is on nearby Church Street – held its last religious service at the Main Street church in 2019. That property was also home to the year-round Joyful Footsteps Preschool, which Dore’s children once attended.
He said that when the preschool closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the resulting loss of that income eventually led to the CCA’s decision to sell the Main Street property.
According to CCA officials, said Dore, construction of the Main Street church began in 1831 and was completed in 1838.
The church is up to code, Holland said, and to his knowledge, there are no covenants or other restrictions that would prevent its sale to any party.
While there hasn’t been a buyer yet, Dore and Holland said there’s been a lot of interest and some tire-kicking, too.
Several people have inquired about transforming the church into a personal residence, they said, while other proposed uses were as a microbrewery, distillery, artists’ studio, dance studio, and overflow venue for a local estate.
Also, a “strolling, street-side pastor” from Massachusetts came up, said Holland, because he was looking for a “brick and mortar” place to preach from.
The church is extremely solid, said Dore, and if one was to remove the tin ceiling, the heavy wooden beams would be exposed, and while Holland agreed that the beam work is very impressive the tin ceiling is “beautiful” in its own right.
Partners for two years, Dore and Holland said this is the first house of worship they are selling.
The church has been on the market for nearly two months, and when it failed to sell within the first 30 days, the congregation agreed to lower the price to the current one.
“This is such a unique building,” said Holland, who was confident that the right buyer is out there, and that eventually he or she will come forward.
In addition to its inherent selling points, the church -- which is on a .24-acre lot with a driveway but on-street parking -- has a full kitchen and two half-bathrooms. Inside, there is an historic pipe organ while in the belfry hangs a bell that was reportedly cast by an apprentice of Paul Revere, said Holland.
The plan is to remove the organ and bell before a sale is finalized, he said, or their purchase can be negotiated.