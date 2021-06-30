The American Independence Festival is returning to Exeter after COVID-19 canceled last year’s traditional event, but it’ll look a little different: The celebration that’s typically a one-day event will be spread out over three Saturdays in July.
The festival, which commemorates the arrival of a copy of the Declaration of Independence on horseback in Exeter on July 16, 1776, 12 days after the document was signed in Philadelphia, will be held on July 10, 17 and 24.
Organizers of this year’s event, which is in its 31st year, decided to spread out the celebration, hoping to keep down crowd sizes and give people more options to attend.
“We are so excited to welcome the public back to our space and be able to do in-person programming again,” said Emma Stratton, executive director of the American Independence Museum, which plans the festival.
Reenactment groups and artisans demonstrating activities such as ropemaking, spinning, weaving, needlework and tailoring, will participate in the festival each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ron Raiselis, a cooper, serves on the festival committee and has worked to find artisans with good 18th-century knowledge and backgrounds with costumes, trades and crafts.
“I think having three Saturdays of activities going on is going to be a lot more interesting for anybody who goes. Every Saturday we’ll have a different group,” he said. “What we really hope is that people learn a little bit more about history and feel a little bit more attached to the community and the people who are there.”
Reenactor groups include the First Regiment of New Hampshire and the Ladies of Revolutionary America on July 10; the 4th (King’s Own) Regiment of the Foot and the 85th Régiment de Saintonge on July 17; and the Acton Minutemen, Captain Dearborn’s Company, and Danvers Alarm List Company on July 24.
“It’s going to be a unique group of people participating each week, with no repeats in the artisans and the different community events that we have each week as well,” Stratton said.
Evenings will feature different anchor events. Theo Martey and the Akwaaba Ensemble will perform on July 10. Two reenactor units of the British and French armies will perform military drills on July 17. July 24 will feature a night of camping under the stars on the museum’s grounds with the Acton Minutemen.
The town of Exeter will also host a concert and fireworks on Swasey Parkway on July 10.
A beer garden will be set up outside Folsom Tavern as well.
Exeter’s Dunlap Broadside copy of the Declaration of Independence — one of the first printed copies of the historic document — will be on display for public viewing as it is during every festival.
It was printed by John Dunlap, a Philadelphia printer who was asked to make copies to be sent to the colonies, military units and other prominent people after it was adopted by the Continental Congress.
Exeter was the state capital during the Revolutionary War and received its copy of the Dunlap Broadside on July 16, 1776. It took nearly two weeks for the document to arrive, which is why the festival is held after Independence Day.
Exeter’s copy is one of only 26 known to exist today.
The festival will also feature a portrayal of John Taylor Gilman offering a public reading of the Declaration of Independence each Saturday. He was the son of state treasurer Nicholas Gilman and read the document aloud in the center of town following its arrival.
Eli Huebner, 30, is a reenactor and leader of the recreated 4th “King’s Own” Regiment of Foot, Light Infantry Company, which portrays British light infantry.
Huebner, who is a member of the festival committee and has helped plan the reenactments, grew up near Swasey Parkway and has attended the festival since he moved to Exeter in the late 1990s. He started formally participating around 2009 as a reenactor.
“It has been an honor to help organize the event, and I am very excited for it to return. The museum took the opportunity of COVID to rethink the festival, so it may look very different going forward, but I think what they have created will be more engaging and educational both for participants and the public,” he said.
Huebner said he enjoys interacting with the public.
“For me personally, I like telling the stories of people who lived during the American Revolution, showing the humanity of the participants and how they compare to people today. I hope people leave the festival as a whole with a deeper understanding of Exeter and New Hampshire history, and appreciation for what people lived through in the 1770s and ‘80s,” he said.
For more information on the American Independence Festival, visit www.independencemuseum.org.