WASHINGTON -- James McDivitt, a former U.S. astronaut who commanded some of NASA's earliest and most ambitious missions in space, died in his sleep last week at age 93, NASA said in a statement on Monday night.

McDivitt, who was selected for NASA's second astronaut class in 1962, was the commanding pilot for the U.S. space agency's Gemini 4 mission in 1965 and Apollo 9 in 1969, a mission that helped pave the way for the first human lunar landing.