Archeological dig in The Weirs answers some questions, raises new one

{div class=”WordSection1”}LACONIA – When it wraps up Thursday, an archaeological dig in The Weirs will have answered several questions about human activity there after the last Ice Age, but also created new ones, like how did a 7,000-year old projectile point end up in the same soil level as a 19{sup}th{/sup} century iron nail?

Led by Nathaniel Kitchel, a post-doctoral fellow at Dartmouth College, the all-volunteer dig at Endicott Rock Park on Lake Winnipesaukee began May 18 and follows in the footsteps of a 1976 dig there by researchers from the University of New Hampshire.