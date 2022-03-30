CLAREMONT — Claremont city councilors voted 6-2 last week to table a motion to demolish the crumbling Sullivan Smokestack after residents said the city should seek out historic preservation funds to save the 104-year-old chimney.
City officials had recently commissioned a report on the property and were set to approve the demolition of the smokestack at their March 23 meeting.
After briefly discussing the recently released report, City Councilor Jonathan Stone made a motion to move forward with demolition, which is estimated to cost between $140,000 and $170,000.
However, several residents in attendance said the century-old chimney is an iconic piece of the Claremont cityscape and research should be done to see if there are historic preservation funds for the smokestack.
“There is not an ounce of money to tear stuff down, but there is grant money out there to save stuff,” resident Jeff Barrett said. “There’s intangibles there that I think really need to be considered. First of all, if you tear this building (down) you’ll never — through any permitting process — be able to build anything that close to the river. It’s a phenomenal piece of property and the site lines from this city with that tower in it are very enhanced.
“We’re spending big money on Pleasant Street to try to revitalize our downtown. We spent millions on Water Street on infrastructure and to tear down something that is unlike anything we have today is a mistake.”
He suggested stabilizing the property and generating interest from private investors who could take over the property.
“That tower and that pump house are an asset to this city that we will never get back if we take it,” Barrett said.
Councilor Stone said looking for grant money was just delaying the inevitable.
“This structure has been in this condition for a lot of years,” Stone said. “The experts that have reviewed it have determined that smokestack is pretty much unsaveable at this point. I just think kicking the can down the road anymore is wasting everyone’s time. We can’t save everything that is crumbling around us. And grant money seems to get tighter and tighter every year. … I stand with my motion.”
However, the majority of city councilors moved to table Stone’s motion and asked Claremont City Manager John MacLean to research grant money and report back to the council. Stone requested city staff post the report on the city’s website so residents can review it.
Commissioned by the city, Structural LLC performed an inspection of the Sullivan Machine Company chimney and powerhouse on March 11.
“The purpose of the inspection was to examine the condition of each structure and determine if demolition was warranted or repairs could be implemented. The chimney was taken out of service in 1978 and has since developed significant defects such as a large region of missing bricks in the upper elevations and numerous additional defects,” the report says. “Based on the March 2022 inspection findings, the uppermost 16’ of the chimney is beyond repair and should be demolished in a piecemeal fashion. Significant precautions should be taken when lowering the uppermost 10’ of the south side,” the report said.
The brick chimney is 146 feet tall, was built around 1918 and operated until 1978.
Based on the visual inspection there are no significant structural concerns throughout the interior or exterior surfaces of the powerhouse, the report says.
Claremont resident Kathleen Pope, who lives across the Sugar River from the Sullivan Smokestack, said she believes it was her photos of the chimney on Facebook in January that drew attention to the issue. Pope said she saw a hole at the top of the smokestack grow bigger and bigger over a two-month period and expressed her concern online since the abandoned property attracts local youths. The powerhouse next to the chimney is covered with graffiti both inside and outside, according to pictures included in the structural report.
“I was concerned a ton of bricks were going to fall on somebody’s head. Kids have been going over there for many years,” Pope said. “I decided to post it because I was worried somebody was going to get hurt.”
Pope added that while safety is her concern she is glad to see the preservation efforts taking place.
“I would be sad to see it go because it’s always been in Claremont, as long as I’ve been here, so it would be weird for it to be gone. I hope they fix it,” she said.
MacLean said Wednesday that when he stepped in as interim city manager on Jan. 7 there was already a community conversation taking place about the smokestack on Facebook regarding the safety hazard, but he said city staff was aware of the issue.
“We do have some great citizens and I do give them credit for recharging the conversation … but the city was already heading in that direction,” MacLean said. “It came to a head, and clearly the site was something that needed to be secured, which took place in January. … Hopefully, we are moving in the right direction now.”
MacLean said he and city Planning and Development Director Nancy Merrill plan to report to the City Council at its April 27 meeting. As of Wednesday, he said, there was nothing to report so far on possible funding to save the smokestack.