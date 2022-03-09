KEENE — The headline of a story on the Dec. 30, 1917, Boston Sunday Post sums it up this way: “Woman deputy sheriff, armed with .44 revolver, says ‘Just let them try it.’”
Jennie B. Powers, deputy sheriff of Cheshire County — and widely known as “The Woman Who Dares” because of her daring work in making arrests, had been receiving death threats.
Her response: “I am armed and ready for them if they want to start anything. It’s simply a case of who gets in the first shot, and I have been taught how to handle a gun since girlhood,” she said in the story.
One hundred and five years later, Keene’s Emmy Award-winning production company SALT Project and the Historical Society of Cheshire County have transformed Jenna Carroll’s New Hampshire Humanities-to-Go program “The Woman Who Dares” into a short film.” It premieres Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Showroom, 20 Commercial St., Keene. Tickets are $5.
Historical Society archival materials and photographs, along with shadow puppets designed by Stringpullers Puppet Company of New York, combine to bring Powers’ story to life.
Carroll, education director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, said she initially stumbled upon Powers’ story while doing research for a local high school teacher in 2017. Since much of the material is generally restricted from public view, Carroll’s research led to public presentations and the creation of resource packets for students.
“I see her story connecting with students and adults alike because it’s so relatable to today. (Powers) represents an alternative view of the past, one that isn’t always so pretty and demure,” Carroll said.
According to historical society records, Powers was one of the first humane society agents to become a deputy sheriff in New Hampshire, and in addition to making arrests, she used her camera to document animal cruelty, family violence and widespread poverty in New Hampshire’s Monadnock region and beyond.
Power’s visage is a familiar sight in downtown Keene on one of the “Walldog” murals that highlights Cheshire County history. It’s at the corner of Main Street and Eagle Court. Powers, with her badge pinned on her high-necked dress, peers out from behind frameless spectacles with resolve. A banner identifies her as “a heroic agent for human and animal rights.” (Go to walldogsinkeene.com for more details.)
“What an amazing story: this progressive-era, gun-slinging, justice-seeking woman who was simultaneously hard as nails and tender-hearted as she worked tirelessly to protect the most vulnerable. I knew we had to make a film about her,” said Elizabeth Myer, president and creative director at SALT Project, a nonprofit production company based in Keene.
She gathered a “crackerjack crew,” including a puppeteer who specializes in turn-of-the-century, multiplane silhouette animation; a local gaffer and Keene State alum; and a “rambunctious crew of rescued animals” at Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary in Gilsum.
The resulting film got support from New Hampshire Humanities, Putnam Foundation, Kingsbury Fund and Arts Alive.
For more information about the screening, go to the Showroom’s website at thecolonial.org/showroom. For details about the Historical Society of Cheshire County, go to hsccnh.org.