The 9/11 Memorial in lower Manhattan features two enormous reflecting pools set within the footprints of the North and South Towers. The names of people who were killed in the 9/11 attacks in New York, at the Pentagon, and on Flight 93, as well as in the 1993 bombing at the World Trade Center, are etched in bronze around the edges of the pools.
The 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York City was built in the bedrock foundation of the World Trade Center. The museum has drawn more than 17.7 million visitors since it opened in 2014, and nearly 52 million have visited the 9/11 Memorial since it was dedicated on Sept. 11, 2011, the 10th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
Steel “tridents” from the facade of the North Tower at the World Trade Center stand in the atrium of the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York City. The Freedom Tower can be seen through the window.
Jin S. Lee, 9/11 Memorial & Museum
One of the largest objects in the museum’s collection, FDNY’s Ladder 3 fire truck, battered and twisted when the Twin Towers collapsed, is a stark reminder of the 343 firefighters who died that day.
Dan Winters, 9/11 Memorial Museum
The 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City is a sacred space, honoring the nearly 3,000 people who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The museum’s collection includes more than 70,000 artifacts.
One of the largest objects is FDNY’s Ladder 3 fire truck, battered and twisted when the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center collapsed. It’s a stark reminder of the 343 firefighters who died that day, rushing into an inferno to try to rescue others.
The “Survivors’ Stairs,” where fleeing workers escaped the World Trade Center plaza, withstood the collapse of the towers.
But it’s some of the smallest items in the museum’s collection that are the most heartbreaking, including ID cards and keys, discolored and burnt, from individuals who worked in the World Trade Center and who died there that day.
There are boots from recovery workers and dusty shoes worn by survivors as they rushed to safety. Recovered from an ambulance parked near the North Tower, a paramedic’s trauma bag contained oxygen masks, bandages and latex gloves.
The museum also has recorded more than 1,000 interviews with survivors, first responders and family members.
For those who cannot visit New York, the museum offers a deep repository of resources, including timelines that track the attacks and the recovery efforts. An artists registry features works created in response to the events of Sept. 11.
Online resources also include educational materials and lesson plans for grades 3-12, tailored by theme and grade level.