One hundred years after women’s right to vote was added to the Constitution, the national argument over the Equal Rights Amendment goes on.
The Illinois-based Eagle Forum, founded by the late conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly, has been fighting passage of the ERA since 1972.
“It’s not that we’re opposed to equal rights for women,” Elise Bouc, the group’s national chairwoman for the ERA, said in a phone interview. “It’s the language in this amendment.
“It’s too broad, it’s too vague, and it’s destructive to many of the policies and practices we’ve put into place to give women an equal playing field, to give them that ability to compete equally in the marketplace and in the workplace.”
Bouc said the ERA language that 38 states, including New Hampshire, have passed “mandates sameness.” She contends it would do away with separate sports teams, prisons and bathrooms for men and women, lead to unrestricted abortion and force women into the military and combat roles.
“You can’t legislate away biological DNA,” she said.
Alice Paul’s impact
Alice Paul was a New Jersey suffragist who successfully pushed for passage of the 19th Amendment, affirming women’s right to vote in 1920.
If you have never heard of her, Krista Joy Niles is not surprised.
“She was kind of the tactician and the strategist behind the movement,” said Niles, who is outreach and civic engagement director at the Alice Paul Institute.
“But that’s why we’re here, to make sure her story and her legacy is shared.”
After the 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920, Paul devoted the rest of her life to passing a Constitutional amendment granting women equal rights, Niles said. “She really believed that women and men, boys and girls, all should have equal access and equal opportunity,” she said.
But the story goes that when Congress finally passed the ERA in 1972, Paul, who was 87, wept. “Because she understood that the time limit that they had assigned to the amendment’s ratification handicapped it in such a way that it was basically handcuffed,” Niles said.
”Buyer’s remorse”
The Eagle Forum’s Bouc said the ERA no longer is necessary; existing laws provide women equal treatment when it comes to credit, education, banking, housing, equal pay and employment.
And the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause, ratified in 1868 to extend rights to former slaves, already provides equal rights, she said. It reads: “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
If the ERA does pass, “We will regret having it in our Constitution,” Bouc predicted. “It will be buyer’s remorse.”
It’s unclear how the courts would interpret the ERA’s application to the current issues around gender identity. But the amendment would have benefits not only for women, the Alice Paul Institute’s Niles said.
Men, too, could rely on its protections to request family leave or a more flexible work schedule after the birth of a child or to care for an ailing parent. “As we are all looking for more work/life balance, the ERA is there as a tool,” she said.
Niles said Alice Paul specifically chose to use the term “sex” in her equal rights amendment, “as it was the most broad-based legal term in the 1940s.” If Congress decides to start over with the ratification process for the ERA — which would mean sending it back out to the states for ratification — she expects the language could change.
Some of the Eagle Forum’s predictions about the ERA may yet prove true if the amendment is ratified, said Ellen Musinsky, professor emerita at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law.
Future courts could rule that women are in fact subject to a military draft, and the ERA could be used to determine rights for other groups, notably transgender individuals, she said. “If we had equal protection based on gender, the fact that somebody chooses their gender probably means they should be treated just like anybody else,” she said.
But Musinsky said the words belong in the Constitution “because there’s no reason that genders should be treated differently by the government.”
That’s particularly relevant in such uncertain times, she said. “Our Constitution has been pretty stable, so put it in the Constitution and it will be there 100 years from now, irrespective of who’s running things,” she said.