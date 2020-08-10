Bring your own chair.
That's what many lawmakers had to do when Representatives Hall in the State House started getting more crowded in the mid-1850s.
Two-term state representative John Plumer of Belmont has gifted one of those chairs to the state archives; he said it was used by an ancestor in the 1857-1858 session of the Legislature.
“My great-grandfather, going back five generations, Charles Nathaniel Plumer of Alexandria, used the chair when he served one term in the House, and it has remained in the family ever since," Plumer said. "We were told he would bring the chair back and forth from his home to the State House during the session, because there were not enough chairs for all the reps in those days. It was always displayed in our home."
The State House building opened in June 1819. In the 2018 Fall/Winter issue of "Historical New Hampshire," authors James and Donna-Belle Garvin write:
“In fact, the space set aside for the House was no longer adequate as early as the mid-1850s. By the 1860s more than 300 members were seated in a hall that had originally housed 212 representatives. A collection of mismatched chairs was brought into the room to accommodate them...
“Over time, as the population of the state grew, almost 100 extra chairs had been brought in to Representatives Hall to seat those who could not fit on the pew-like benches that had been designed to seat a much smaller number of legislators.”
After viewing a photo of the Plumer chair, Donna-Belle Garvin commented, “This type of heavy, low-backed Windsor chair with scrolled top didn’t become popular until just around 1850. This is in keeping with the date (1858) that appears on the front of the top rail.”
Secretary of State Bill Gardner expressed appreciation in accepting the chair and other items from the family, and said a suitable place would be prepared for its display in the archives building at 9 Ratification Way, Concord.
John Plumer recently confirmed his lineage includes governor and U.S. senator William Plumer of Epping (1759-1850), a lawyer, Baptist lay preacher, and first president of the N.H. Historical Society. This Plumer wore many political hats as a state senator and Senate president. He served numerous terms in the House, including as speaker, and authored William Plumer’s Memorandum of the Proceedings of the United States Senate, 1803-1807.
A larger-than-life mural of William Plumer hangs in the research room at the state archives.
As governor, William Plumer presided over the building of the State House, laying the cornerstone on Sept. 4, 1816, after choosing the site on Concord’s Main Street.
“As an ancestor of Governor Plumer, who the state has honored with a magnificent mural, due to his efforts over 200 years ago to preserve for posterity official state papers, we thought donating this family heirloom to the state archives was most fitting,” John Plumer said.
Charles Nathaniel Plumer ran a country store in Alexandria for many years and was prominent in the Grange. His son, David Bowdoin Plumer, served five terms in the House 1927-1937, and Rep. Plumer’s uncle, Bowdoin Plumer, while publisher of the weekly Bristol Enterprise, had the time to serve no less than 10 terms in the House, until 1968.
Plumer said that throughout the generations, some branches of the family have chosen to use the original surname spelling with the single "m," while others use the more common double "m."
The Plumer family operated a country store in Alexandria from the 1840s to 1952. A leather-bound ledger from the business, dating from 1840 to 1858, has also been donated to the archives, along with the original deed to the Plumer family homestead, dating to February 1778, and a rocking chair used by the wife of Charles N. Plumer.