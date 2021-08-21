CARLISLE, Pa. — Benton MacKaye was not trying to predict the future in words that echo the present-day.
"Living has been considerably complicated of late ... by war, by questions of personal liberty, and by menaces of one kind or another," he wrote in 1921. "There have been created bitter antagonisms."
Set adrift by a mid-life crisis, the former forester and policy analyst was working to refine an idea that took root in his youth growing up in New England.
Putting thoughts to paper, MacKaye outlined the steps — blazing the path forward for the grassroots effort that made part of his concept of the Appalachian Trail a reality.
Now, a century later, the trail museum at the Pine Grove Furnace State Park is planning a new exhibit to honor MacKaye whose article, "An Appalachian Trail: A Project in Regional Planning," was first published in October 1921 in the Journal of the American Institute of Architects.
The exhibit will be a replica of the office study MacKaye used as a home base during his early years of lobbying support for development of the trail.
Origins of concept
As a boy, MacKaye explored the rural neighborhood of his hometown of Shirley, Massachusetts, biographer Larry Anderson said. Later, as a young man, MacKaye worked as a camp counselor and hiked the Green and White Mountain ranges of Vermont and New Hampshire.
After graduating from Harvard University, MacKaye entered the U.S. Forestry Service before transferring to the federal Department of Labor later in his career, Anderson said. During this period, MacKaye traveled all over the country gaining a deeper appreciation for the potential use of public lands in recreation.
In 1915, MacKaye married a woman who was active in the suffrage movement and had ties to left-wing activists and progressive thinkers, Anderson said. Gradually, MacKaye grew frustrated with the bureaucracy and worked himself out of a government job. He and his wife moved to New York City in late 1920.
The following April, MacKaye lost his wife who committed suicide after suffering from mental health issues, Anderson said. Fortunately, MacKaye had developed a network of friends and professional contacts over the course of his career and marriage including Charles Harris Whitaker, editor of the architectural journal.
For years, MacKaye had shared his ideas with Whitaker who thought it would be good therapy for his friend to spend some time alone and write an article about his concept in regional planning. "He incorporated into it some of the things he learned as a forester and policy analyst with the Department of Labor," Anderson said.
Back to nature
To MacKaye, complications in life were rooted in high prices and unemployment. He championed a movement that sought to reduce the drudgery of workers while increasing the efficiency of their spare time by providing them with a channel for an escape into the outdoors.
"There would be a chance to catch a breath, to study the dynamic forces of nature and the possibilities of shifting to them the burdens now carried on the backs of men," MacKaye wrote. "Industry would come to be seen in its true perspective — as a means in life and not as an end in itself."
Aside from providing a refuge from the grind of modern life, there were potential health benefits from air rich in oxygen and the wide open spaces of natural scenery. Speaking from experience, he advocated the use of mountain retreats in the treatment of those afflicted with mental illness — "the most terrible of any disease."
In his article, MacKaye pushed for "the redistribution of our population, which grows more and more top heavy." He was referring to the continued migration of workers from rural areas to urban centers.
MacKaye proposed the development of a series of recreational communities throughout the Appalachian Mountains from New England to Georgia. He focused on this region because it provided a fairly continuous belt of under-developed land in close proximity to the most densely populated portion of the U.S.
Community camps
A key component in the development of this project would be a walking trail that would extend through the mountain chain and connect the different communities.
"The trail should be divided into sections, each ... lying in a given state, or subdivision, thereof," MacKaye wrote. "Each section should be in the immediate charge of a local group of people."
Volunteers should be enlisted to construct the trail and to build shelter camps with sleeping accommodations "located at convenient distances ... to allow a comfortable day's walk between each."
In his article, MacKaye also proposed the development of community camps of private homes on or near the trail — perhaps on a neighboring lake. Each community should be kept small and self-contained so as not to defeat the purpose of recreational living along the mountain chain.
"Greater numbers should be accommodated by more communities, not larger ones," MacKaye wrote. "There is room, without crowding, in the Appalachian region for a very large camping population.
"These communities would be used for various kinds of non-industrial activity," MacKaye added. "They might eventually be organized for special purposes — for recreation, for recuperation and for study."
He envisioned summer schools and scientific travel courses organized by different communities along the trail. "The community camp should become something more than a mere playground," he wrote. "It should stimulate every possible line of outdoor non-industrial endeavor."
An outgrowth of each community camp could be a food/farm camp established in an adjoining valley. Such a camp would do more than just furnish supplies.
"It would provide one definite avenue of experiment in getting back to the land," MacKaye wrote. "It would provide an opportunity for those anxious to settle down in the country. It would open up a possible source for new, and needed, employment."
All the components, working together, would create a sanctuary from the scramble of everyday life — an alternative designed to draw people away from the cities and back into the countryside.
"It is, in essence, a retreat from profit," MacKaye wrote. "Cooperation replaces antagonism; trust replaces suspicion; emulation replaces competition. An Appalachian trail, with its camps, communities and spheres of influence along the skyline, should, with reasonably good management, accomplish these achievements."
Trail takes over
Yet when MacKaye tried to sell the idea to outdoor enthusiasts, the camp proposal gave way to a much greater emphasis on the hiking trail and the network of shelters.
"That's what took off," said Brian King, a publisher and archivist with knowledge of trail history. "MacKaye had the concept, the philosophy and a lot of networking to get other people excited about it. After the article was published, he printed up a bunch of copies and hit the road."
Using his contacts, MacKaye launched a publicity campaign by arranging interviews with newspaper reporters, King said. "He spent a lot of time cheerleading."
In those early days, there was no organization to promote and develop the Appalachian Trail, Anderson said. But MacKaye had friends among architects and planners who subsidized his travels up and down the East Coast rallying support for the concept. He wrote letters and met with local groups eager to do the work.
On March 3, 1925, MacKaye convened the first Appalachian Trail Conference for the purpose of organizing workers tasked with developing the trail. Eventually, an attorney named Myron Avery took over the leadership role and made great strides in identifying and blazing trail routes, establishing local clubs from Pennsylvania to Georgia, setting standards, publishing guidebooks and maps and negotiating with national parks and other federal agencies.
By mid-August 1937, the Appalachian Trail was mapped out as a continuous footpath. Much of the work turned to land acquisition, and coordinating the construction and maintenance of the trail through the clubs.
Legacy
As for MacKaye, he continued to write about the trail and have an influence even as his interests branched off into other areas. In 1935, MacKaye helped to find The Wilderness Society which became the first national organization dedicated to the preservation of wilderness, Anderson said.
MacKaye was 96 when he died on Dec. 11, 1975. He lived long enough to see President Johnson sign into law the National Trail System Act on Oct. 2, 1968. The law created within the national park and forest systems a new class of public lands with the Appalachian Trail being designated one of the first national scenic trails.
In a way, the vision set forth in the 1921 article is coming back full circle under the direction of the present-day Appalachian Trail Conservancy.
Like MacKaye ATC staff and volunteers are looking toward the horizon as they work with local officials and land owners to preserve the scenic vistas and natural resources of the trail corridor, King said.
In 1986, a regional office was opened in Boiling Springs because of its proximity to Harrisburg and its strategic location near the halfway point of the trail.
Today, the Appalachian Trail spans 2,193 miles across 14 states. Over three million visitors hike portions of the trail each year. The trail museum is across from the Pine Grove General Store on Pennsylvania Rt. 233.
