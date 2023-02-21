Amos Fortune bought his freedom from slavery — and that of two successive wives — and left money to a Jaffrey church and the local school on his death in 1801.
Harriet Wilson of Milford was the first Black woman known to have published a novel in North America, in 1859.
And Roy Campanella and Don Newcombe joined the Nashua Dodgers as part of the first racially integrated affiliated pro baseball team in the country in 1946.
All four will be honored with markers along the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire this year.
“We’re educating our whole populace that this is American history,” said JerriAnne Boggis, the trail’s executive director. “It’s not just Black history and this is (not) only for Black people.”
Thirty markers already have been installed in New Hampshire, mostly in Portsmouth. Six markers will be added this year.
Another five are planned for 2024, in Concord, Dunbarton, Exeter, Keene and Lyme.
“It’s not a matter of changing New Hampshire, because the history that we’re highlighting — that we’re bringing back to our collective memory — has always been there,” Boggis said. “It’s not about changing the fabric of the state.”
The trail highlights contributions from Black people “in order to build more inclusive communities today,” she said.
The trail organization is working with a Boston company to use augmented reality, which combines the real world with computer-generated content, to educate visitors at the marker locations, perhaps as soon as next year. It also is looking to add to its website a virtual map showing the markers’ locations.
Nashua’s role
Last week, it was announced that Holman Stadium in Nashua will receive a marker in a ceremony May 30 before a Nashua Silver Knights game.
“It is important that we honor these two players — Roy Campanella and Don Newcombe — in the place where they made history. And to announce the plans for this new plaque during Black History Month is a particular pleasure,” Nashua Mayor James Donchess said in a statement.
Author and sports journalist Steve Daly said Holman Stadium’s inclusion makes sense.
“I think Holman Stadium’s inclusion on the Black Heritage Trail will be beneficial to the state, because New Hampshire isn’t one of the first states you think of when talking about racial integration,” said Daly, author of “Dem Little Bums: The Nashua Dodgers,” which tells the story of Newcombe, Campanella and the 1946 Nashua team with the racial integration of baseball.
“New Hampshire is an overwhelmingly white state, but because of the successes of Roy Campanella and Don Newcombe as African-American baseball players, people will realize that New Hampshire played a vital role in the integration of baseball,” said Daly, who has more than 25 years experience in sports journalism, including at the New Hampshire Union Leader.
Others being honored
Others to be recognized this year are two Dover siblings — Nellie Brown Mitchell, remembered as the greatest African-American singer of her era, and her brother, Edward Everett Brown, the first Black justice of the peace in New Hampshire. He also fought against mob violence and lynching, according to the trail organization.
They will have markers unveiled May 6 at Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover.
Also receiving a marker this year, on Aug. 5, is William Hobdy, the first known Black business owner in Derry. He founded the Star Cleaning and Repairing Company in 1899 and played piano at popular venues.
Fortune’s marker will be unveiled in Jaffrey Aug. 18.
Wilson’s marker will be unveiled May 20 in Milford’s Bicentennial Park, site of a statue that honors her.
Marked interest
Boggis said communities where markers weren’t planned have reached out to the trail organization looking to be added.
“Our original goal when we looked at this was for 18 towns across the state to start off with the marker project. They had solid documented Black history,” she said.
“As soon as we started, all these towns started calling us with some history we didn’t know about,” Boggis said. “As we go, there are going to be many towns across the state I can’t even imagine.”
Barbara Ward, the trail group’s senior grant writer and education and special projects coordinator, said she has heard from people of color who say that the trail made them “feel much more welcomed” in New Hampshire.
Each marker “becomes a project not only of the trail, but also of the town historical group and groups that are coming to help sponsor the marker,” Ward said.
Boggis said some judge Black people based on stereotypes and not as individuals.
“I think with any town, any state that highlights its history that is hidden for underrepresented people signals a welcomeness for inclusion,” Boggis said.