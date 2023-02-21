230222-news-dodgers-a1

In 1946, catcher Roy Campanella, left, and pitcher Don Newcombe made the Nashua Dodgers the first pro baseball team in the U.S. to be racially integrated. Campanella moved up to the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1948, followed by Newcombe in 1949. Their contributions to New Hampshire’s Black history will be recognized with a marker on the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire.

 FILE

Amos Fortune bought his freedom from slavery — and that of two successive wives — and left money to a Jaffrey church and the local school on his death in 1801.

Harriet Wilson of Milford was the first Black woman known to have published a novel in North America, in 1859.

Black Heritage Trail

A marker for the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire will be added to Nashua’s Holman Stadium on May 30 to honor Nashua Dodgers teammates Roy Campanella and Don Newcombe. The stadium already honors Newcombe, Campanella and Jackie Robinson with the three players’ numbers on display in left field. Robinson did not play in Nashua, but he broke the major-league color barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Nashua’s parent club.
Black Heritage Trail

A banner hangs honoring Nashua Dodgers' player Don Newcombe at Holman Stadium, where a marker for the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire will be unveiled May 30 to honor Newcombe and teammate Roy Campanella.
Roy Campanella

Roy Campanella's retired number is displayed at Holman Stadium in Nashua. A marker to be unveiled May 30 will add it to the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire to honor Campanella and Nashua Dodgers teammate Don Newcombe.
Black Heritage Trail

The statue of 19th-century author Harriet Wilson at Bicentennial Park in Milford will receive a marker on May 20 adding it to the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire. Wilson is the first known Black woman to publish a novel in North America.