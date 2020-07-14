STARK – Threatened by erosion caused by the Upper Ammonoosuc River, the town’s historic bluff-top Blake Cemetery, which is the final resting spot of some 30 people, including three Revolutionary War veterans, will be relocated upstream next month.
Overlooking an oxbow in the Upper Ammonoosuc, the cemetery, which is off New Hampshire Route 110 about a mile west of Stark Village, contains the remains of people who were interred there from the early 19th through the early 20th centuries.
In May, the condition of the cemetery, which is gradually sliding down toward the river, became a topic of intense interest when a skull was found on the slope.
Tim Emperor, who is the chair of the Stark Board of Cemetery Trustees, on Monday said that his board recently asked the Board of Selectmen to appropriate $165,000 to relocate all the graves from the Blake Cemetery to the Emerson Cemetery on Northside Road.
The trustees have engaged Independent Archaeological Consulting (IAC) of Portsmouth to handle permitting and genealogical research, he said, and the firm, along with the Bryant Funeral Home & Crematory of Berlin, will also supervise the actual relocation of the graves in early August.
IAC, according to its website, has previously worked on the African Burying Ground in Portsmouth; the Legro Family Burial Ground in Rochester; and Cemetery #41 in Madbury.
Emperor said he and the cemetery trustees had considered reinforcing the slope that the Blake Cemetery currently sits on, but concluded it would be too expensive.
Sanborn, Head & Associates pegged the cost of that work at between $500,000 and $1 million, he said.
Emperor appealed to the public to stay away from the Blake Cemetery, first because slope degradation is being exacerbated by illegal foot traffic, which makes it “extremely dangerous" due to the loss of ground stability.
Secondly, the cemetery is “off limits due to the sensitivity as an archaeological site,” he added.
On May 19, a dive team from the NH Fish and Game searched the Upper Ammonoosuc below the Blake Cemetery and recovered what State Archeologist Mark Doperalski said were two base stones and five footstones/markers, that came from the cemetery, as well as coffin hardware both in the river and on the slope.
It is believed that two of the smaller stones may have been thrown in by vandals since November 2019, when Emperor last inspected the cemetery, while the others succumbed to time, gravity and the river.
Doperalski said the top of the skull known as the cranium that was recovered on May 1 from the slope was analyzed by the New Hampshire State Medical Examiner’s consulting anthropologist and determined to be “… a historic, previously buried cranium belonging to an adult female approximately 16 to 30 years of age.”
The female was not the victim of foul play or vandals, Doperalski said, while several pieces of stylistically-similar hardware recovered from the river and slope led him to believe that they came from the same coffin.