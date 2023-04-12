New Hampshire Boat Museum

Martha Cummings, executive director of the New Hampshire Boat Museum, stands Tuesday in front of a wall of suggested uses for the Museum’s eventual home in the former Keepsake Quilting HQ/distribution center in Moultonborough.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

MOULTONBOROUGH — As it gets ready for Friday’s first in-person Ice Out Dinner and Auction fundraiser in three years, the New Hampshire Boat Museum is also nearing a milestone in its conversion of a former corporate HQ/distribution center into an expanded year-round home.

“We’re wrapping up” phase 1, Martha Cummings, the museum’s executive director, said Tuesday.