MOULTONBOROUGH — As it gets ready for Friday’s first in-person Ice Out Dinner and Auction fundraiser in three years, the New Hampshire Boat Museum is also nearing a milestone in its conversion of a former corporate HQ/distribution center into an expanded year-round home.
“We’re wrapping up” phase 1, Martha Cummings, the museum’s executive director, said Tuesday.
The museum is transforming the multistory, 24,000-square-foot building that was built in 1991 by Keepsake Quilting into a structure that will accommodate staff, visitors and room to display the museum’s 2,500-item collection.
Founded in 1992, the museum has had a nomadic existence, including some time spent in the Weirs section of Laconia before settling into its current home at 399 Center St. in Wolfeboro, not far from the shores of nearby Lake Wentworth.
A boating mural on the front of the building made it the perfect home for the museum, said Cummings, but what soon became apparent to the organization’s board of directors was how quickly 5,000 square feet could be filled.
Within a handful of years since arriving in Wolfeboro, the museum began looking for new digs.
“We sort of outgrew it pretty quickly,” said Cummings, adding that at one time the board of directors considered building a new museum on Bay Street in downtown Wolfeboro.
“But to their credit,” she said, the directors recognized the huge potential of the former Keepsake Quilting building when it became available.
In a fortuitous way, the new building hit the market not long after the museum acquired “six large boats,” said Cummings, which would have been hard-pressed to be put on display in Wolfeboro.
The Wolfeboro museum is open for the 2023 season, and will remain open on a seasonal basis as it transitions from there to Moultonborough, Cummings said. Later this fall, it will begin moving non-display items to Moultonborough, while also operating some programs there.
Program participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at the museum’s collection, Cummings said.
Although she didn’t have a date certain for when the Moultonborough building will be fully open to the public, Cummings said the museum will continue to be the only one in New Hampshire that tries to present the continuum of freshwater boating on the Granite State’s lakes, ponds and rivers.
Lake lore
Inspired by the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton, New York, the museum shows a history that is thousands of years old and began when Native Americans plied those waters in canoes and dugouts, Cummings said.
More recently, the history added sailboats, and steam- and then gas-propelled vessels, she said, speculating that the museum’s collection one day will include electric boats.
Cummings said New Hampshire’s modern freshwater boating history began in the 1830s with the arrival of the railroads, which carried tourists eager to get out on the water, often on large, steam-powered vessels.
As the largest lake in the state, Lake Winnipesaukee was an immediately popular destination for visitors, but so were Squam Lake, Lake Sunapee, Newfound Lake and even the Connecticut Lakes in Pittsburg, Cummings said.
Not only did New Hampshire companies cater to the visitors, they also built many of the things that the visitors used to play here. The Goodhue & Hawkins Navy Yard, now Goodhue Boat Company, opened in Wolfeboro in 1903 to make smaller pleasure craft that were known as “the Lakers,” Cummings said.
Designed to both look and go fast, the Lakers were often cruisers that their skippers ran slowly to show them off, she said.
On the western side of the Big Lake, the Laconia Car Company was building boats “for the everyday man,” said Cummings, and the City on the Lakes was also producing water skis and holding national ski-jumping championships on Lake Opechee.
Marathon ski races were once held on Lake Winnipesaukee from Alton to Laconia, said Cummings, and the U.S. Navy did some sonar testing there, too.
Another well-known fact about Lake Winnipesaukee is that on Aug. 3, 1852, it was the site of what is widely recognized as the first intercollegiate athletic competition in U.S. history.
Held in Center Harbor, less than a mile from where the museum will be located, the competition saw the Harvard rowing team beat Yale University’s.
Cummings is looking forward to the museum being in Moultonborough in a space that, unlike Wolfeboro, is climate controlled to the benefit of people who will work at it or visit it and the displays inside.
Since the museum bought the Moultonborough building, it has installed elevators, a sprinkler system and brought it up to compliance with all ADA requirements.
In the floor of the entry foyer, the museum has installed a compass rose that points to true north, with Cummings explaining that the museum confirmed the accuracy of the orientation because it expected to get called out on it by visitors.
“This building allows us to continue to grow and fill in some of the gaps in our boat collection,” she said.