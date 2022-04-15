GREENSBURG, Pa. -- As the star of the Westmoreland Museum of American Art's latest exhibition, "Declaration & Resistance," Stephen Towns shines.
The Baltimore artist has created 35 figurative paintings and hand-sewn story quilts that dance with vibrant colors and textures, some with metallic threading, tulle and glass beads adding a luminous glow.
Known for creating art that explores how American history influences contemporary society, Towns' show at the Greensburg museum, curated by Kilolo Luckett, shines a light on Black workers who helped build the country under extreme hardship, often without recognition.
Two special events accompany the exhibition. On April 21, author and historian Erica Armstrong Dunbar will give a talk about her award-winning book "Never Caught" and its main character, Ona Judge, who escaped from President George Washington's Virginia plantation in 1796.
On April 23, art lovers will have an opportunity to dine on a menu curated by James Beard Award-winning chef and cookbook author Alexander Smalls. Catered by chef Jackie Page of Love Rocks Cafe in McKees Rocks, the "Declaration & Resistance Dinner" will feature a four-course meal of Southern classics from Smalls' 2020 cookbook "Meals, Music, and Muses: Recipes from My African American Kitchen." It comes with a post-dessert discussion led by the chef on Africa's global culinary influence.
Forgotten workers
Many of Towns' artworks were created during the pandemic, which shifted the exhibition to a more celebratory tone honoring essential workers, says Erica Nuckles, the Westmoreland's director of learning. Some were inspired by original black-and-white photos.
"He literally breathed life and color into them," she says.
At least two paintings will have particular interest to Western Pennsylvanians. The first is of a young Elsie Henderson, who cooked for the Kaufmann family in the 1950s and '60s at Fallingwater, Frank Lloyd Wright's modern masterpiece in Fayette County. Towns knew nothing about Henderson, who died last year at age 107, until his artist residency last June at Fallingwater. He was immediately smitten.
"I could see how charismatic she was, and a good storyteller, and I wanted to show that," he says.
Most of the archival images he used to create the painting captured Henderson at work in the kitchen. He chose instead to depict her in her youth, stretched out and smiling in a bathing suit on a lawn chair. Inspired by a scene in Joan Didion's "The Year of Magical Thinking," the artist wanted to show her energy. Or as he puts it, "show her as a person."
The other painting is based on a self-portrait of photographer Charles "Teenie" Harris, who documented Black life in the 1930s through the '60s for the Pittsburgh Courier. Towns felt the same need to create an aura of intimacy around Teenie, who is shown sharing his armchair with the family dog.
"He was a man about town," he says. "This was a way to highlight him."
Black miners
Of particular interest is a series of six mixed-media works Towns titled "The Coal Miners." Based on archival photos, the collection shines a light on Black miners in Pennsylvania and West Virginia who toiled underground in toxic conditions under constant threat of injury or death. The background of the panels contain mica dust, graphite and charcoal to mimic the coal they dug out of the ground.
"Black and white, Italian and Irish, when people are down in the mines, they're all covered in soot and look alike," Towns says.
It was only after they came above ground and were dusted off that the minders were segregated.
"So when you look at the business of coal mining, you can see the larger context American economy and corporations and how it can work to control a group of people."
Two of Towns' quilts pay homage to Judge, who harbored no regrets despite escaping Mount Vernon into a life of poverty and hardship in New Hampshire.
When the exhibition closes May 8, it will travel to the Boise (Idaho) Art Museum in June before heading to the Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem, N.C., in February.
As the youngest of 11 children growing up on the outskirts of Charleston, S.C., Towns' defining characteristic was his acute shyness. But he turned it to his advantage, learning to communicate by making art. With teachers' encouragement, he excelled and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in painting from the University of South Carolina.
"It's just something I naturally gravitated to," he says.
Towns' work incorporates quilting — a skill he picked up from watching countless videos on YouTube — adding weight, literally and figuratively, to his explorations of Black life.
With seven pieces displayed at the Smithsonian's Museum of African American History and Culture, the 42-year-old artist has come into his own. Or as he puts it with a laugh: "I'm now able to make my living off art" after years of doing it part time while working in retail, restaurants and other jobs.
Chef's deep roots
Smalls, meanwhile, was a professional opera singer before opening The Cecil, New York's first Afro-Asian-American restaurant, in 2013. He was invited to curate the museum dinner after Towns — during his artist residency at Fallingwater — posted on social media about a cookbook by Elsie Henderson. The Stanton Heights resident penned the cookbook about her time with the Kaufmann family in 2008.
"I commented on it, and because of him, ordered it on eBay for my collection," Smalls recalls with a laugh. "Then he started telling me who she was and where he was, and what he was doing there, and the next thing I know he had circled the wagon and his team called my team."
Smalls was speaking from his home in Harlem, fresh off his seventh trip to Dubai, where he is opening Alkebulan, the world's first African dining hall. He agreed to do the Westmoreland dinner because he's a "big fan" of Towns but also because "it just seemed I was supposed to be there."
The chef was raised in the South, in a family of cooks. When you grow up in a small town, he says, "food is everything, a whole language and conversation you have to learn. It's the center of your life three times a day."
He quickly learned the person who cooked wielded the power — despite pervading institutional racism. Particularly in America, he says, Blacks were never expected to participate in an equal way in any conversation.
"We could farm, pick cotton, cook, tend livestock, but in every generation the closest our culinary expression came to being recognized was the dumping pot of 'soul food.'"
Yet the African American kitchen is the foundation of the American kitchen, he says. "It is American food."
Food was enslaved people's currency, Smalls says. "It was pride and dignity and our way of showing ownership."
His cookbook, and the museum meal to be prepared from it, feature simple recipes (see related story) that capture the spirit and soul of the low-country Gullah kitchen he grew up in. It also calls attention to the hidden figures who helped shape American cuisine.
Tickets to Erica Armstrong Dunbar's talk on April 21 cost $10 for museum members and $15 for non-members. A limited number of tickets — $50 members, $65 non-members — are still available for the "Declaration & Resistance Dinner" on April 23. Get tickets at thewestmoreland.org/events or by calling 888-718-4252. Admission is free to The Westmoreland Museum of Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg, but advance online registration is required. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, closed Monday and Tuesday. Information: thewestmoreland.org or 724-837-1500.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.