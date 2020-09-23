The Currier Museum of Art will purchase the Chandler House from the Catholic Church in New Hampshire, saving the 150-year-old Victorian mansion from the wrecking ball, the two organizations announced Wednesday.
“From our perspective, the home is very beautiful and tells the story of the heyday of Manchester in the 19th century,” said Alan Chong, director and chief executive of the Currier.
The sale will take place after the subdivision of a single lot that includes both the mansion and St. Hedwig Church, which at one point had eyed the house’s footprint for a parking lot.
“For almost five years we have explored numerous options to sell, subdivide, or preserve the Chandler House in some way, without success,” said Bishop Peter Libasci in a statement. “We are pleased that through the experience of a friendly meeting and a fruitful exchange of ideas, the Currier has stepped forward with a plan to do so.”
Chong would not disclose the price but said it is nowhere close to $2 million that had been rumored. He said the Currier will spend “somewhere close to” $1 million to restore it. The Currier also wants to restore the gardens associated with the house.
The mansion was the home of George Chandler, a businessman, banker and state senator. He died in the house, and in the middle 1910s, the family sold the property to the diocese. It has been the home to three bishops and later was a convent.
The structure’s impressive front and entrance face little-traveled Walnut Street. Its facade features a tower with a cone-shaped roof, ornate gables, a wraparound porch, bay windows and a rolling lawn.
In 2015, the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance placed it on its Seven to Save list.
For years, the Diocese of Manchester has said it wanted to sell the building, but critics said it had put up stumbling blocks that discouraged buyers.
In early June, the diocese applied for a city demolition permit. News of the move in the New Hampshire Union Leader prompted community activists and preservationists to organize.
Mayor Joyce Craig met with Bishop Peter Libasci to work out a way to preserve the structure.
Chong said the interior is the most valued aspect of the house, and the Currier will convert the first floor into a museum that will focus on the historical aspects of the house.
The upper floors will be used for museum offices and classrooms.
He said the parties have applied for a permit to subdivide the lot. Both the Zoning Board of Adjustment and Planning Board will have to approve the subdivision, he said.
The property will be sold with covenants that prohibit any activities that run contrary to the Roman Catholic church and its values, Chong said. He said they are perfectly acceptable to the Currier.
Chong said he has been working on acquisition of the Chandler mansion for 3½ years. He said some discussions with the diocese were positive, others frustrating. He credited Craig for her role, which he said “really made it happen.”
In a statement, Craig credited Libasci, Chong, Currier trustees, the diocese and the community.
"I'm thrilled a resolution favorable to all was reached, and the Chandler House will be saved," Craig said.
Chong said community activists and pressure -- people picketed and placed lawns signs out in favor of preservation -- helped.
“Things just aligned in the right way,” Chong said.