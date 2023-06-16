FILE PHOTO: Ellsberg participates in a news conference held by the whistleblower group ExposeFacts.org at the National Press Club in Washington

Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg participates in a news conference held by the whistleblower group ExposeFacts.org at the National Press Club in Washington, April 27, 2015. 

 JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- Daniel Ellsberg, the U.S. military analyst whose change of heart on the Vietnam War led him to leak the classified "Pentagon Papers," revealing U.S. government deception about the war and setting off a major freedom-of-the-press battle, died on Friday at the age of 92, his family said in a statement.

Ellsberg, who had been diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer in February, died at his home in Kensington, California, the family said.