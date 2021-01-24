What’s in a sign?
Peterborough’s identity took a blow recently when a car crash took out one of the six “Our Town” welcome signs, this one on Route 202 at the Jaffrey line. While no one was injured, the wooden sign was destroyed.
The signs say “Welcome to Our Town” and below is an image of the town and the word Peterborough. Under the town’s name is the slogan, “A good town to live in.”
A driver crashed into the sign when she lost control of her car on Nov. 23, said Peterborough Fire Chief Ed Walker. The woman suffered minor injuries but the welcoming sign did not survive.
The missing sign caused a social media stir when people wondered aloud what “Our Town” means.
“Our Town” is the name of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1938 play about life and death in a small town. Wilder wrote at least the first act of the play while in residence at MacDowell, the artists’ retreat in Peterborough. He is said to have based some of the geography of the fictional Grover’s Corner on Peterborough. He is also thought to have based some of the play’s characters on people he encountered when he walked in town.
“Like most Peterborough residents, MacDowell is proud of being connected to Thornton Wilder and his most famous play,” said David Macy, the resident manager at MacDowell.
Michelle Stahl, executive director at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture, said while there are some distinctly Peterborough elements in the play, Wilder wrote most of the play in Europe. A lifelong New Englander who spent time in New Hampshire from the time he was a youth, Wilder’s creation is fiction, Stahl said.
Stahl said the play is meant to reflect universal themes of love, life and death, using a small New England community as the backdrop.
“He never in his life said it was based on Peterborough,” Stahl said of Wilder.
That didn’t stop Peterborough’s residents from adopting the play. A large contingent went to Boston to see it during its initial run, and the Peterborough Players did the first summer stock production of “Our Town” with Wilder in attendance, Stahl said.
Macy said Peterborough gets to have the best of both worlds when it comes to the play.
“On the one hand, it is easy to enjoy the claim of Grover’s Corners as a fictionalized reflection of Peterborough. And on the other, Wilder managed to capture a universal story that resonates with humans around the planet and across decades,” Macy said.
The Wilder connection should dispel the social media speculation that Peterborough is somehow connected to Grace Metalious’ 1956 novel “Peyton Place.” Metalious, a Manchester native, wrote the book about sex and scandal in a small New England town while living in Gilmanton. “Peyton Place” is a composite of several New Hampshire communities, though Peterborough has never been in that mix, according to Stahl.
“Peterborough has nothing to do with ‘Peyton Place,’” Stahl said.
The six “Our Town” signs went up in 2008 at the town’s major entry points, said Reed Hayes, the general manager at Archetype Signworks.
Hayes said the signs replaced those put up decades before by the Monadnock Region Association. The earlier version read “Welcome to Our Town” on a top plank, and “A good town to live in” on a lower plank.
It’s unclear where the phrase, “A good town to live in,” came from. It does not appear anywhere in Wilder’s play.
Stahl confirmed what many English teachers have long sighed over.
“It is not grammatically correct. You don’t end a sentence with ‘in,’” Stahl said.
Hayes said there was some discussion in 2008 about fixing the sign’s grammar, and the Peterborough Chamber of Commerce even took a poll. “A good town to live in” was the choice.
“They considered ‘A good town in which to live,’ but that would not be great on the signs either,” Stahl said.
Hayes said the image of the town on the 2008 signs is a full-color digital graphic taken from a piece entitled “Peterborough” by local artist Victoria Elbroch.
Hayes said in 2012 the town’s sign on Route 101 near Temple Mountain was stolen and later found abandoned.
“The thieves used what appears to be either a hand saw or cordless reciprocating saw to cut the posts just below the sign panel, so we had to replace the posts as well,” Hayes said. “They attempted to take the one on the opposite side of town first, before deciding that this one was more attractive.”
After the signs were recovered, Archetype Signworks did the repairs.
Hayes said his company is rebuilding the sign damaged in November, and he hopes to have it back up in the coming weeks.