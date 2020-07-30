HOOKSETT -- A developer looking to demolish an architecturally prominent home to make way for a storage facility has agreed to wait three months to allow anyone interested in purchasing the property to come forward.
The 90-day moratorium will also allow for the developer, RCA Holdings LLC in Manchester, to consider alternative designs for the property.
The home, known locally as the Stone House, was built in 1930 and has been found eligible for listing on both the NH State Register of Historic Places and the National Register of Historic Places, according to Hooksett Heritage Commission spokesperson Kathie Northrup.
The NH Division of Historical Resources (DHR) considers the property, located at 1253 Hooksett Road, “an excellent example of an early 20th century period house, executed in stone with Tudor Revival details.”
“Period houses are uncommon in NH, early 20th century fieldstone houses are rare,” reads the DHR statement of significance on the home, also known as the Hebert House.
“The Hebert House clearly exhibits multiple character-defining features of Tudor Revival, including a side-gabled roof with large, dominant front gable, a massive chimney, and arcaded wing walls.”
According to paperwork on file with DHR, the house was built in 1930 by Alfred Hebert. Hebert was born in Manchester in 1898, the son of French-Canadian parents who worked in the textile mills.
Hebert, a truck driver, built the home with his son Roger using stones collected from walls and fieldstone foundations in the Martin’s Corner neighborhood.
RCA Holdings LLC in Manchester has applied for a demolition permit to take down the structure and construct a storage facility on site, Northrup said. Attempts to reach staff or ownership at RCA Holdings LLC on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
An online petition, “Save the Stone House, Hooksett NH, from Demolition,” received 7,140 signatures in support of saving the home. According to Northrup, 750 of those signees are Hooksett residents. Over 4,200 residents from across New Hampshire also added their names to the petition, Northrup said.
“It’s a beautiful home,” said Lucille Hebert Cote, whose grandparents built the structure. “I lived in that house for 32 years. I owned the stone house from 1995 until 2007. It should be saved.”
Following a public hearing earlier this month, RCA holdings agreed to a 90-day moratorium on the destruction of the Stone House to see if other interested parties would come forward to either purchase the property or come up with alternative designs for the storage facility to be built around the stone house -- or potentially use the structure as an office for the storage facility.
RCA agreed to the 90-day moratorium because it said it would take at last 90 days for them to design its plans, Northrup said.
RCA will meet for a second time with the Hooksett Heritage Commission on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. at Hooksett Town Hall for further discussions.