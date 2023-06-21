What does New Hampshire have to do with the 1995 movie “Jumanji?” Why is there an enclosed train box car in the middle of a neighborhood? And just where is the biggest candy counter in these parts?
You have 30 days to find out.
Nathan Kreyssig, of Voluntown, Connecticut, and Gwen Morris, a Concord resident, pose with a statue of popular comic character Archie Andrews in Meredith. Archie, Veronica, Jughead and the rest of the gang were created by New Hampshire illustrator Bob Montana.
What does New Hampshire have to do with the 1995 movie “Jumanji?” Why is there an enclosed train box car in the middle of a neighborhood? And just where is the biggest candy counter in these parts?
You have 30 days to find out.
These and other questions and lots of challenges are at the heart of the New Hampshire Historical Society’s 603 History Hunt, which road-tests Granite State residents’ knowledge of their own home state.
“This is the first time we’ve done it,” said Elizabeth Dubrulle, director of Education and Public Programs of the historical society. “It was created from scratch. We wanted to do something that was free and get everyone to see how great New Hampshire is.”
It’s one of several events planned as part of the 200th anniversary of the historical society this year.
In general, the history scavenger hunt involves tasks, such as filming a video, answering trivia questions or scanning QR codes.
Sometimes players go to specific locations while others challenges are more general and geared toward sharing experiences on social media platforms.
“There are challenges all over the state, ranging from finding a statue in particular communities and taking photos at the spots to recording yourself singing the state song,” Dubrulle said.
(No spoiler alert here, but there’s one official state song. A bunch of others are honorary state songs.)
In all, there are 120 challenges, Dubrulle said.
To sign up, download the Scavify app, create a free account and then search for 603 History Hunt to join the adventure.
The idea is that people will pick those of interest to them or most accessible to where they live in New Hampshire — or take a road trip and discover new places.
The locations and challenges will be unveiled July 1. Entries close at midnight on July 31.
There’s a mix of clues and prizes along the way.
Players need to be at least 13 to participate, and groups of family and friends are welcome.
For more information, go to nhhistory.org.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.