HOOKSETT -- A meeting between the Hooksett Heritage Commission and a developer looking to tear down an architecturally prominent home to construct a storage facility failed to produce an agreement to save the structure from demolition, officials said Thursday.
The home, known locally as the Stone House, was built in 1930 and has been found eligible for listing on both the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places and the National Register of Historic Places, according to Hooksett Heritage Commission spokesperson Kathie Northrup.
The N.H. Division of Historical Resources (DHR) considers the property, located at 1253 Hooksett Road, “an excellent example of an early 20th century period house, executed in stone with Tudor Revival details.”
During a meeting Wednesday the applicant, RCA Holdings, LLC, and members of the Heritage Commission discussed several alternatives to demolition offered at a recent public hearing last month, including keeping and reusing the Stone House as the office for the business or otherwise incorporating the structure into the project; keeping and renting it as a residence or otherwise; or subdivide and sell.
The commission also had requested an up-to-3-month moratorium on the project to allow time to explore alternatives.
RCA Holdings, LLC, through manager Gordon Welch, did not agree to any of the alternatives, Hooksett officials said in a release.
The applicant did agree to allow members of the Heritage Commission to photographically document the property and will attempt to re-purpose some of the stones to construct a memorial wall, Hooksett officials said. Welch did agree to delay physical demolition of the Stone House until Nov. 1, officials said.
“We are terribly disappointed that a solution could not be found which would allow the Stone House to be saved. I still can’t believe it won’t be there,” said Kathie Northrup, chairwoman of the Hooksett Heritage Commission, in a statement. “The commission thanks all the individuals who supported keeping the house and offered some great suggestions for reuse. The widespread public support for saving this landmark gem was amazing and so gratifying.”
According to paperwork on file with DHR, the house was built in 1930 by Alfred Hebert. Hebert was born in Manchester in 1898, the son of French Canadian parents who worked in the textile mills.
Hebert, a truck driver, built the home with his son Roger using stones collected from walls and fieldstone foundations in the Martin’s Corner neighborhood.
An online petition, “Save the Stone House, Hooksett NH, from Demolition,” received 7,140 signatures in support of saving the home.