The New Hampshire Preservation Alliance has announced its 2020 Seven to Save list.
“We need these places to survive and thrive,” Nicholas Mitchell, chair of the board of directors of the Preservation Alliance, said in a news release. “These landmarks are the heart and soul of our daily life and feel even more important during these uncertain times,” he said.
Preservation Alliance leaders said that small towns and historic buildings give the state its distinctive and appealing character.
“The mix of old and new building stock, as well as the design and scale of historic main street buildings, attract varied ages and types of people, help incubate small businesses and create attachments to communities that boost economic vitality,” Jennifer Goodman, the Preservation Alliance’s executive director, said in the news release.
According to the nonprofit, the list has helped attract attention and resources to landmarks around the state since 2006. Criteria for selection include historical significance, imminence of threat and the potential impact of listing a site.
The Seven to Save list for 2020 includes:
Judge Ripley House, Colebrook: The circa-1870 Greek Revival residence was facing demolition before its purchase by the Canaan School District Building Construction & Restoration Carpentry program. As a hands-on project for high school students, it needs additional financial support to rehabilitate the house and rebuild the carriage barn.
St. Joseph Church, Laconia: Although recent community pressure has postponed this downtown landmark’s demolition, its future is uncertain after two parishes combined and left this imposing 1881 granite structure vacant. Built to serve the city’s Irish-Catholic immigrant population, generations remember the many masses, weddings, and funerals that took place here, and are hoping for a solution with the Catholic Diocese of Manchester that will allow a compatible re-use rather than destruction, Preservation Alliance officials said.
Langdon Congregational Church: Reviving this 1842 Greek and Gothic Revival building is a crucial step in maintaining the historic village center of this tiny rural community, according to the Preservation Alliance. New members and volunteers are poised to start the rehabilitation, beginning with the failing foundation and floor structure, and then making extensive improvements so the building will meet all life safety and building codes.
Mont Vernon Town Hall: Built in 1781 from oak timbers supplied by local farmers, then moved across the street and expanded with a second story, this center of civic life and home to town offices and the historical society needs structural and foundation work as well as electrical, fire safety, heating and energy-efficiency upgrades.
Tilton Island Park Bridge: This graceful arch over the Winnipesaukee River, connecting Main Street to Tilton Island Park, is one of the town’s many gifts from wealthy benefactor Charles E. Tilton. A rare example of a combination cast-iron and wrought-iron truss bridge, it needs careful evaluation and repair in order to remain an asset for Tilton citizens and visitors, linking the downtown to a much-used public park, and helping to stem the tide of metal truss bridge loss statewide.
Gasholder Building, Concord: This distinctive round brick building with its tilting cupola, a landmark along I-93, has been vacant for decades. Current owner Liberty Utilities plans to apply for a demolition permit by the end of this year. A city committee is exploring preservation and reuse options to save this survivor from the days of gas lighting. It is considered the last of its kind in the country, with its inner gas storage mechanisms intact.
New Hampshire’s Main Streets: "Main Streets across the state, vital to our economic and social well-being, are vulnerable and essential," the news release states. "COVID’s restrictions and changes have magnified the challenges they face — from theaters to sacred places to retail, dining and lodging establishments. Main Street investment, especially in historic buildings and streetscapes, provides more property tax dollars per square foot than new construction. And it helps define communities, encourage community pride and engagement, attract families and tourists, and foster creative expression."
The New Hampshire Preservation Alliance is a statewide membership organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings, communities and landscapes through education and advocacy. For more information, visit www.nhpreservation.org.