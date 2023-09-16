The story captures the imagination: Hidden away for years and bought for next-to-nothing, a painting turns out to be the work of a master.
It’s the stuff of childhood fairy tales: A goose that lays golden eggs, a magical beanstalk, the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.
Six years ago, a customer bought a painting for $4.99 at the Savers thrift store in Manchester and hung it on her wall.
It turned out to be the work of N.C. Wyeth — the renowned illustrator and painter and father of Andrew Wyeth.
This Tuesday, “Ramona” is expected to bring up to a quarter-million dollars at an American Art auction run by Bonhams Skinner in Marlborough, Mass.
New Hampshire auctioneers say such finds are out there.
“I would say that’s relatively rare, but not unheard of,” said Russell Abbott, president of the New Hampshire Auctioneers Association and proprietor of Atlantic Auction Company in Gilmanton.
Years ago, a friend who was getting ready to sell his mother’s home asked Abbott for his help, “to make sure there’s nothing we’re throwing away that we shouldn’t be,” he recalled.
Abbott didn’t find anything particularly valuable in the house. When they were done, they stood in the garage, chatting.
That’s when two bookcases in pretty rough shape caught Abbott’s attention. “They had paint cans and oil cans stacked up on them and (were) pretty ugly,” he said.
But to his trained eye, they looked like Mission Oak, a style highly valued at the time.
When Abbott pulled one bookcase away from the wall, he saw a tag on the back that read “Gustav Stickley.” Stickley, an early 20th century designer and architect, was the father of the “mission” or “craftsman” style of furniture.
Abbott sold the bookcases at auction. “We had two dealers come out of Manhattan and they beat each other up over those two things,” he said.
One bookcase brought $11,000, the other $15,000.
“Now, these people were off to the dump with this stuff. They were just rotten bookcases as far as they were concerned,” Abbott said. “It’s one of those cases where you just didn’t know.”
Million-dollar shoebox
Deirdre Byers, an auctioneer with Centennial Auctions in North Conway, agreed such finds are rare, but “it does happen.”
“A lot of times, when people live with stuff all their lives, they don’t know it has value,” Byers said.
She remembers getting a call from the family of a woman who had died in an assisted-living facility at the age of 100. Her relatives had found two shoeboxes under the woman’s bed, filled with collectible coins. “One of the boxes had her father’s things in it and one of the boxes had her collection in it,” she said.
The family called in Byers, an expert in rare coins, for an appraisal.
She couldn’t believe what she was looking at.
“It was sort of a time capsule,” Byers said. “She had 25 proof sets from the 1800s and early 1900s. The condition on all of them was just extraordinary.”
Byers sent some of the coins out for “encapsulation,” a method of verifying quality and authenticity based on a grading system from 0 to 70. One of the 1895 dollars came back a “68-plus,” she recalled. The rest also got top grades.
The heirs eventually decided to sell.
Dubbed the Time Capsule auction, the sale brought in top dealers from around the country, with seven phone lines for bidders from far away. “It was just wild and wooly,” Byers recalled. “Absolutely incredible.”
When it was over, the collection had sold for $1.5 million.
Treasure in the attic
George Foster of Complete Auction Service in Epsom has been in the business for 47 years.
When he was just starting out, he was cleaning out a house for an estate auction and found a box tied up with string in the attic. “In that box was a coat that belonged to Queen Alexandra, wife of (England’s) King Edward VII,” he said.
The coat was black wool, with gold embroidery — and a remarkably tiny waist, he recalled. “It was gorgeous,” he said.
It turned out the homeowner’s late wife was a niece of a prominent illustrator named Gladys Emerson Cook. Back in the 1930s, Cook had apparently gone to a charity auction in New York City raising money for a hospital, Foster said.
“This coat had been donated,” he said. “And there it was.”
The catalog for the auction was still in the box, which is how he learned of the coat’s historical significance.
“It was in an attic in Allenstown, New Hampshire,” Foster said. “You’d never expect to see something like that.”
“A lady out of Keene bought it,” Foster said.
He doesn’t remember how much the coat fetched at auction, but “it brought very good money,” he said.
A couple of years later, when the new owner was moving out of state, “She consigned it to me to be sold again,” Foster said. “We got to sell that coat twice.”
“So those treasures do exist,” Foster said. “You don’t find them every day, but you do find treasures.”
Bags of cash
But a Wyeth painting at a thrift store?
“That is rare,” Foster said. “There aren’t that many masterpieces being thrown around.”
“It could have been an estate that their heirs just donated all the stuff,” he said. “That happens. We’ve seen that in storage auctions that we’ve done.”
He remembers just such a sale from a few years ago, when the contents of a small storage unit were up for sale. “Somebody bought the bin for 50 bucks,” he recalled.
A few minutes later, “They come running out of the storage bin with a plastic bag in their hands,” he said. “They’d found $18,000 in cash stored in that plastic bag.”
The gentleman who bought it donated some of the money to a trout-fishing tournament the local Odd Fellows hold for kids every year, Foster recalled.
Another time, a local couple bought the contents of a storage bin for $50. When they raised the door, “There were black plastic trash bags tied up the full length of this 20-foot bin,” he said.
The couple began the painstaking task of opening each bag and sorting the contents — most of which went into a dumpster. Then, “halfway through that bin, they opened up a plastic trash bag, a big one, and it was full of cash,” he said.
“It couldn’t have happened to a better couple. They didn’t have much money, and it worked out great,” Foster said. “Those things happen.”
About 25 years ago, Gilmanton auctioneer Abbott was at an estate auction in Epsom and he spotted an unusual item: a Pompano fishing chair made of teak and stainless steel.
“This is a chair designed to go on the back of a sport fishing boat for catching marlin,” he explained.
“But here we are in Epsom, New Hampshire. Who’s got a sport-fishing boat in New Hampshire that goes marlin fishing?” Abbott said. “So they put that chair up for sale.”
Abbott bought it for $75.
Last time he looked, it was valued at $10,000.
That chair, he said, “is one of my pride and joys.”
“I’ve been lugging it around for 25 years,” he said with a laugh. “And I’m getting to the point where I either have to buy a sport fishing boat — which is hundreds of thousands of dollars — or I’ve got to give up this chair.
“I keep threatening my wife, I’m going to mount it on the living room floor and use it like a Laz-Z-Boy,” Abbott said.
Hunt for the golden ticket
The N.C. Wyeth painting found in Manchester was done for a 1939 edition of Helen Hunt Jackson’s novel “Ramona.” Wyeth contributed four illustrations for the book, only one of which had been located — until now.
Here’s how the Bonhams auction house describes the provenance (the ownership history) of the Wyeth painting: “Found by chance in a New Hampshire antique shop, this work likely was gifted by Little, Brown and Company publishers to an editor or to the estate of the author,” its website states.
That description made Shaun Edson, manager of the Savers store in Manchester, smile.
“We do have antiques, but we are not an antique store,” he said.
Savers is a chain of thrift stores that operate in partnership with the Epilepsy Foundation of New England, paying the charity per pound for donated items that come in from collection bins and at the stores.
The Wyeth painting reportedly sold for $4.99 in 2017, Edson said, before he and most of the current employees went to work there.
Donations typically are anonymous, Edson said, so it’s impossible to go back and find the person who donated the painting — or the person who bought it.
“It’s fantastic,” he said. “I’m excited for her to find such a great find. And I’m excited for Savers.”
“Savers is a great place to do a personal treasure hunt,” he said. “You never know what you’re going to find.”
Since word got out about the Wyeth painting, Edson said, “Our store has seen a lot more people coming in to go through the wall art section.”
Last Thursday, Savers customer Jodi Bourgeois of Manchester bought a large painting of a cityscape in shades of charcoal, white and black for $40.
Bourgeois calls the discovery of the Wyeth painting “a blessing,” and said she hopes the lucky owner donates some of the auction proceeds — preferably to support the arts in Manchester.
She loves the idea that someone like her found a treasure here. “Where was I that day?” she asked with a grin.
“That’s what’s so great about thrifting,” Bourgeois said. “You find that one golden ticket.”
Rags? Or riches?
North Conway’s Byers said younger generations often have no idea of the value of their elders’ collectibles. “It’s just the stuff Mom had or Grandma had,” she said.
She advises people to do their research — something that’s a lot easier to do online these days — and to seek an appraisal if they think they’ve found something of value. “Find out what it is before you take it to a flea market or a yard sale,” she said.
Epsom auctioneer Foster’s advice? “Don’t throw anything away,” he said. “You’d be amazed at some of the stuff people throw out that has value.”
If you’re cleaning out a relative’s house, he said, “Call somebody who can go through and tell you what things are.”
And look for money, Foster said. “If it’s an older person who’s been through the Depression, there’s always a nest egg hidden somewhere in the house,” he said.
He has found cash in coat linings and sleeves, cookie jars, coffee cans, books, pianos, mattresses and overstuffed chairs, and under rugs. “We have found it in freezers because they think it will never burn,” he said.
About 30 years ago, Foster was handling an estate sale that included three boxes filled with dress patterns. A customer who was a seamstress bought all three for $15 apiece.
A short time later, “All of a sudden, she’s up next to me under the tent, jumping up and down and all excited,” he recalled. “She found $760 in crisp tens and twenties hidden in the dress patterns.”
“I have looked in every dress pattern in the last 30 years,” he said. “And never seen it again.”
That’s the benefit of going to auctions, Foster said: “You never know what you’re going to find.”
“What’s somebody’s junk is somebody else’s treasure,” he said. “And knowledge is the key.”