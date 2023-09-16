A rare find
Store Manager Shaun Edson straightens out the paintings at Savers Thrift Superstore in Manchester on Sept. 14. A painting bought for $4.99 at the store six years ago could fetch $250,000 at an upcoming auction.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The story captures the imagination: Hidden away for years and bought for next-to-nothing, a painting turns out to be the work of a master.

It’s the stuff of childhood fairy tales: A goose that lays golden eggs, a magical beanstalk, the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.

N.C. Wyeth's "Ramona"

This painting by N.C. Wyeth, “Ramona,” goes up for auction on Tuesday by Bonhams Skinner in Marlborough, Mass. Found in a Manchester thrift shop years ago, it is expected to fetch up to $250,000 at auction.
George Foster

Epsom auctioneer George Foster has found some treasures in his 45 years in the business.
Queen Alexandra's coat

A photo of the coat owned by Queen Alexandra of England (1844-1925) that was discovered in an attic in Allenstown when auctioneer George Foster of Epsom was preparing for an estate auction.
Savers
Treasure hunt
Jodi Bourgeois of Manchester picks out a painting at Savers Thrift Superstore in Manchester. A painting bought for $4.99 at the store could fetch $250,000 at an upcoming auction. “That’s what’s so great about thrifting,” Bourgeois said. “You find that one golden ticket.”