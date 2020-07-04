I n March 1962, at a time when most Americans were not paying much mind to the escalating conflict in southeast Asia, 93 U.S. soldiers boarded a military-chartered transport plane in California for a top-secret mission to Vietnam.
They never arrived.
Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in the early morning hours of March 16. The crew of an oil tanker reported seeing vapor trails and a bright explosion in the clear night sky.
An extensive air and sea search followed. No debris was ever found.
Flight 739, a Lockheed Super Constellation with 107 souls on board — 93 American soldiers, three South Vietnamese military men and 11 crew members — had vanished without a trace.
Now the families of the lost are fighting for recognition for their service and sacrifice. They want their soldiers’ names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, where those who died in that war are remembered and revered.
This Independence Day weekend, in the midst of a national conversation about our American monuments — who deserves one, who does not — their efforts have added poignancy.
Fifty-eight years later, Judith Sargent weeps when she remembers the day her brother-in-law, Spc. Donald Sargent, left for Vietnam. She has been married to Donald’s older brother, Clifton, for 60 years.
Donald Sargent was 23 years old, popular with the girls but a gentleman, “just a nice fella,” she said. His nickname was “Ducky” because he had webbed toes, she said with a giggle. “And to this day, everybody still calls him Ducky.”
Ducky had joined the Army after high school, serving at missile bases in Connecticut and Colorado. He left the military briefly but returned when he couldn’t find a job back home in Maine. Then he told his family he was going to Vietnam.
Ducky came home on leave to say his goodbyes. “He was very nervous,” Judith said.
An officer was waiting outside to drive him away, she recalled. “And so he says, ‘Well, I guess I’m off,’ and he just went out the door.
“I’m standing there crying and he comes back in, and he said, ‘I can’t go without a hug and a kiss.’
“And then he left.”
It was as if he had a premonition, she said. “I think he had some idea that that was it,” she said. “I really do.”
The mother
After their parents divorced, the Sargent kids spent time between their father’s house in Ossipee and their mother’s in Cornish, Maine, about 25 miles to the east.
Sargent had listed his dad as next-of-kin, to be notified in case something happened to him, the family said. But it was his mother who got the telegram that Ducky was missing and presumed dead.
The confirmation came in a May 1, 1962 letter from Maj. Gen. J.C. Lambert, adjutant general of the Army: “It is with deep regret that I am writing to confirm my telegram informing you of the death of your son, Specialist Donald A. Sargent, on 16 March 1962 in the Pacific Ocean between Guam and the Philippine Islands.”
The general described the flight’s unremarkable departure from California and a refueling stop in Guam. The last message from the the big propeller-driven airliner came shortly after midnight, an hour and 20 minutes after leaving Guam, “at which time the plane was on course and apparently in no trouble,” he wrote.
Then, at 1:30 a.m., a merchant ship reported seeing vapor trails and “a bright flash in the sky.” The ship turned off course and searched the seas but found nothing. When the plane was reported overdue at Clark Air Base in the Philippines, an extensive sea and air search began, but no trace of the aircraft was found, he told Sargent’s mother.
“It has been concluded that for an unknown reason the plane plunged into the sea with all its passengers,” Lambert wrote. “I sincerely regret that this letter must bring so much sorrow into your home.”
After his brother was declared dead, Clifton Sargent said, the Army shipped Ducky’s trunk and duffel bag to his mother’s home. “She wouldn’t admit to herself that he had been lost, and she wouldn’t let anybody anywhere near that trunk,” he said. “She was adamant that he was going to come home, right ’til she died.”
The trunk and duffel bag remained in her basement all those years. “It was only after she died that we decided it was time that we found out what was hidden away in the trunk,” he said.
Inside were Ducky’s uniform, an Army-issued rain jacket and a tuxedo in pristine condition.
Jennifer Kirk of South Portland, Maine, the daughter of Clifton and Judy Sargent, said the family never talked much about what happened to her uncle when she was growing up. Her grandmother “absolutely believed in her heart of hearts that he was coming home,” she said.
She remembers the trunk in the basement. “You were not allowed to touch it. You could talk about him, but you couldn’t talk about him as being deceased.”
The CIA
A few years ago, Kirk and her parents connected with other families of those lost on the Flying Tiger flight. From them, they learned more about their ill-fated mission.
The soldiers “were hand-picked by John F. Kennedy to do this mission,” Kirk said. “It was top secret. You weren’t allowed to talk about it.”
At the time, U.S. involvement in Vietnam was limited to advising and supporting South Vietnamese forces.
“It was a CIA operation,” said Clifton Sargent. “That’s why it’s all so secret. They were going in somewhere to set up a covert operation. But they never made it.”
The other families shared eerily similar memories, how the soldiers seemed to have a foreboding about the upcoming mission. “We honestly think they knew something bad was going to happen,” Kirk said.
Families have tried in vain to get the government to release any records about their mission. A filmmaker is making a documentary about the mystery.
Conspiracy theories about what happened to Flight 739 were only fueled by the revelation that a second military cargo plane crashed the same night. Was it sabotage?
The Civil Aeronautics Board investigated the accident. A report released April 10, 1963, stated that investigators were unable to determine a probable cause for the tragedy. Because no pieces of the aircraft were recovered, it said, “It is impossible to determine whether a mechanical/structural failure, or sabotage, occurred in flight.”
The Wall
Clifton and Judy Sargent recently moved from his mother’s old house in Cornish, Maine, to be nearer their daughter in South Portland. They often visit Riverside Cemetery in Cornish, where a granite stone bearing Don Sargent’s name marks his empty grave.
Ducky’s family never had a chance to grieve, Kirk said. “They didn’t have a body. They didn’t have a funeral.”
Kirk wants to see her uncle recognized by the country he served while his remaining siblings — her dad and her Aunt Jo — are still here to see it.
The families are asking Congress to approve adding their loved ones’ names to the Vietnam Wall. “They have to be recognized somewhere,” Kirk said. “These guys died for our country.”
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) has co-sponsored a bill to direct the Secretary of Defense to include the names of the soldiers who died on Flying Tiger Flight 739 on the Wall. She also is a sponsor of a similar measure to recognize 74 American sailors, including two New Hampshire men, who died when their ship, the USS Frank E. Evans, collided with a larger Australian carrier during international training exercises off the coast of Vietnam in 1969.
In both cases, the men who died were not included on the Wall because they did not die in a combat zone. Past efforts to add their names have failed.
In an email, Shaheen said she won’t give up.
“Arbitrary lines drawn in the water shouldn’t determine the level of recognition we give our American service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Shaheen said. “Sailors aboard the Frank E. Evans and soldiers aboard Flying Tiger Flight 739 gave their lives for their country during the Vietnam War and should be honored in the same manner as their brothers they served beside.
“It is long overdue to right this wrong and add the names of these brave men to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall and I won’t stop fighting until we see that through.”
The monument
Later this year, the Flight 739 soldiers will get a monument — in Maine.
For years, Kirk and her family have volunteered for Wreaths Across America (WAA), traveling to Arlington National Cemetery to place wreaths on the graves there for Christmastime. When they found her uncle’s uniform, they donated it to WAA’s headquarters in Columbia Falls, Maine, where it is now on display in its museum.
Karen Worcester, who founded WWA with her husband, Morrill, said the day Donald Sargent’s family came there to donate his uniform was emotional for everyone. “It was powerful,” she said. “We just all cried.”
That day, the Worcesters promised to build a monument honoring the men of Flying Tiger Flight 739 on the WAA grounds. The groundbreaking, postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled for later this month.
Judith Sargent said the family is deeply grateful that Wreaths Across America plans to put up a monument for Ducky and his fellow soldiers. “We’re very happy about that,” she said.
But she still believes her brother-in-law and the rest deserve to be honored in the nation’s capital. “They gave their life,” she said. “They should be as important as the ones that are on the Wall.”
If they can’t be on the Wall, Clifton Sargent said, he would be satisfied with a separate monument for the Flying Tiger soldiers in Washington, D.C. “Anything that they would do to show that those boys were lost, like the 58,000 others that were killed and everybody knows about,” he said.
Kirk said she can’t help but think about what might have been, had her uncle’s flight made it to Saigon for that secret mission back in early 1962. “Would the Vietnam War have been the way it was? Could they have been the ones that deterred the war?” she wondered.
“They very well could have. But we’ll never know that.”
The family has a favorite saying: A person dies twice. Once when they take their final breath, and again when their name is spoken for the last time.
That’s why she won’t stop fighting for her uncle’s honor, Kirk said. “If we don’t do something, then their names are going to be spoken for the last time after we’re all gone,” she said. “And we can’t have that.”