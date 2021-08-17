LISBON – The tri-town region of Lisbon, Lyman and Landaff -- the home of the Gold Rush of 1866 and the largest piano-soundboard manufacturer in the world, as well as the birthplace of the man who made modern Los Angeles -- has a lot of history.
And as of Aug. 9, thanks to some serendipity and a lot of generosity and kindness, the Lisbon Area Historical Society -- which is the repository of the memories from the above communities -- has its own home for the first time.
Founded in 1964, the historical society for many years had been in the basement of the Lisbon Public Library, which was a joint gift from Herbert Moulton and Harry Chandler.
Chandler grew up in Landaff and went on to become publisher of the Los Angeles Times. In promoting a real-estate development in the City of Angels, Chandler built the iconic “Hollywoodland” sign in 1923.
In 2012, the historical society moved to a commercial space on Main Street while looking for a permanent residence.
The search ended a week ago Monday when, for $185,000, the historical society bought the former Lisbon Congregational Church Parish House at 9 Depot St. from the White Mountain Footwear Group.
“It’s a perfect marriage,” said Andrea Fitzgerald, the historical society’s historian. “It’s a historical society purchasing a historic property and we’re going to live here.”
Fitzgerald said the Parish House, built in 1915 by a local philanthropist, was a community/recreation center for Lisbon. Designed by Lisbon native Roy Chase Whitcher, the 5,740-square-foot Tudor-revival style structure was sold in 1952 by the Lisbon Congregational Church to the Assembly of God, which sold it to a private individual in 1974.
That owner used it as a pottery studio and shop before selling it to the White Mountain Footwear Group in 1984, which until about two weeks ago had used it for office space.
Except for needing “a coat of paint,” the Parish House is in turnkey condition, said Dot Wiggins, the president of the historical society.
Wiggins and Fitzgerald said that in its new home the Lisbon Area Historical Society is enjoying the trifecta that fellow historical societies long for: its collection is 100% digitized and properly archived, and the collection is in a climate-controlled environment.
That is “almost unheard of,” said Fitzgerald, and may hopefully encourage donations of items of historic importance to the historic society.
She and Wiggins said New England Wire Co., which has operated in Lisbon since 1899, was integral to the acquisition of the Parish House. Wendell Jesseman, its CEO, is a major historical society benefactor, they said, while New England Wire’s board of directors includes Fitzgerald’s husband, John, and Greg Connors, of White Mountain Footwear Group.
The Lisbon Area Historical Society will soon launch a $250,000 capital campaign to make its new headquarters handicap-accessible. For more information about the historical society or to make a donation to it, go to http://lisbonareahistory.org/