N orine Clement Emerson has a story to tell.
With the help of her granddaughter, the late Fremont centenarian’s journey through life in a small New England town is now being shared in a newly released book.
“Norine: Living a New England Century,” by North Hampton author Nancy Frye Bergeron, tells the story of a woman who witnessed the 20th century from start to finish, and the town — with its old barrel factory — that she and her husband always called home.
“I wanted to write (about) my grandmother’s life because, to me, she was amazing because of her unconditional love. They had some setbacks in their life that they got through because she had such a strength,” Bergeron said.
Emerson was born in 1900 and died in 2001. The story is told from her own perspective. It’s written in first-person, as if she’s being interviewed.
The book, which publisher Piscataqua Press released in September after a delay due to the pandemic, takes the reader through the chapters of her life as she endured World War I, World War II and other challenging times in history.
Bergeron hopes her book will inspire others to preserve their family stories.
“It’s important to record this,” she said.
While her original intent was to share her grandmother’s story, Bergeron realized it became more about the story of a small town and how it changed.
Bergeron was raised in North Hampton, but spent many of her days in Fremont.
“Growing up, all of the holidays were in Fremont, so I kind of felt like Fremont was our home town,” she said.
Emerson lived across from the former Spaulding & Frost Cooperage, a barrel-making factory that was founded in 1874 and became an important part of the town’s history.
Many of Bergeron’s relatives worked there.
“That mill really kept the town going through the Depression and ... the world wars,” she said. “We spent a lot of time in Fremont waking up to the 6 o’clock siren at the mill while staying with my grandparents.”
Bergeron found a thick book on the town’s history — compiled by longtime town historian Matthew Thomas — to be invaluable as she researched the small town that shaped her grandmother’s life and her own.
Bergeron said she relied on grandmother’s writings, her own memories and those shared by her mother.
“I had a lot of memories of my grandmother. My grandparents shared a lot of their stories and I had 28 journals that my grandmother kept. They were very small notebooks … from 1966 to 1998. I spent a lot of time going through all of the material and putting it all in chronological order and then tried to fill in the story around it from a lot of my memories from my grandmother’s stories (as written out by my mother). She doesn’t even remember writing it now, but I couldn’t have done it without her,” said Bergeron, who is 68 and began writing stories and poetry in her early 50s.
Her grandmother met her grandfather through the Grange hall and they were married for 66 years.
When they first married the couple worked at an automobile factory that was once a carriage factory in Amesbury, Mass.
Growing up, Bergeron said, her grandmother always told her that she was a “hat trimmer.” She assumed the work involved making women’s hats, but through her research she learned that “hat trimming” referred to the canopy on cars.
Emerson eventually returned to Fremont to work at a general store and in 1931 opened a general store in their barn, which they operated for 17 years.
“Hobos” would hop off passing trains and visit the store.
Bergeron’s grandparents “would share whatever they could during the Depression,” she said.
Emerson worked other jobs as well, including at a chicken farm and as a baker.
Her grandmother was famous for her molasses cookies and always offered them when she would greet people at the door and gave them a hug.
“We were fortunate enough, my two brothers and my sister and I, to be unconditionally loved by my grandparents. I don’t think a lot of people can say that. We were their world,” Bergeron said.
Copies of her book can be ordered from local bookstores or online from Indiebound.org or at Amazon.com.