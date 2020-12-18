Fourteen gravestones belonging to Revolutionary War veterans in Exeter will be decked with wreaths this holiday season, thanks to the efforts of an Epping couple who made it their mission to see they weren’t forgotten.
Jennifer Roy and her husband, Gregory Morin, identified the veterans after researching names in the Winter Street Cemetery.
According to Roy, the 14 gravestones offered no indication that those buried there were veterans of the Revolutionary War.
She and her husband, who are 18th-century history buffs, became curious about some of the stones in the cemetery.
Roy belongs to the Daughters of the American Revolution organization, which each December holds a wreath-laying ceremony as part of Wreaths Across America Day.
Roy and Morin also volunteer for the American Independence Museum in Exeter and participate in various activities, including roleplaying.
During a “ghosts of the cemetery” event at the Winter Street Cemetery, Roy said they began to suspect that more than the 17 Revolutionary War veterans who were previously identified -- and placed on DAR’s list to receive a wreath on holidays -- were buried there.
Roy said they looked at the birth dates and realized they were likely veterans of the Revolutionary War. In some cases they noticed names with military titles such as colonel.
“I would look at the DAR list and see they weren’t on it,” Roy said.
After last year’s wreath-laying ceremony, Roy said she began to do research to determine whether more veterans were interred there.
She used several historical resources, including cemetery records on Find a Grave website, the Exeter Historical Society and a cemetery neighbor who had his own list. After cross-checking names, she discovered the 17 additional Revolutionary War veterans.
“I couldn’t believe that we had 31 names when DAR has only been acknowledging 17 names,” Roy said.
Roy said the research took many hours, but she was glad to have a complete list in time for Saturday’s ceremony.
“To me, it was the most important thing I’ve ever done,” she said.