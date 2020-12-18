Fourteen gravestones belonging to Revolutionary War veterans in Exeter will have a wreath this holiday season thanks to the efforts of an Epping couple who set out on a mission to make sure that they weren’t forgotten.
Jennifer Roy and her husband, Gregory Morin, identified the veterans after researching names in the Winter Street Cemetery.
According to Roy, the 14 gravestones had nothing to indicate that those buried there were veterans of the Revolutionary War.
She and her husband are 18th century history buffs and became curious about some of the stones in the cemetery.
Roy belongs to the Daughters of the American Revolution organization, which each December holds a wreath-laying ceremony as part of Wreaths Across America Day.
Roy and Morin also volunteer for the American Independence Museum in Exeter and participate in various activities, including roleplaying. During a “ghosts of the cemetery” event at the Winter Street Cemetery, Roy said that while waiting for their turn to speak they walked around the headstones and began to suspect that there were more than the 17 Revolutionary War veterans who were previously identified there and placed on DAR’s list of those receiving wreaths during holidays.
Roy said they looked at the dates of birth and realized that they were during the Revolutionary War period and likely were veterans. In some cases they noticed names with a military title such as colonel.
“I would look at the DAR list and see they weren’t on it,” Roy said.
After last year’s wreath-laying ceremony, Roy said she decided to begin researching to see if she could find more veterans.
She used several historical resources, including cemetery records on the website for Find a Grave, the Exeter Historical Society, and a cemetery neighbor who had his own list, and after cross-checking names she discovered the 17 additional Revolutionary War veterans.
“I couldn’t believe that we had 31 names when DAR has only been acknowledging 17 names,” Roy said.
Roy said the research took many hours, but she’s glad to have a complete list in time for Saturday’s ceremony.
“To me, it was the most important thing I’ve ever done,” she said.