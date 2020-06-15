Both the UNH Franklin Pierce Law School and Franklin Pierce University are receiving pressure to rename themselves as the nation reevaluates past leaders regarding slavery and racism.
Late last week, officials at the University of New Hampshire’s law school in Concord said they were seeking feedback from students, faculty, staff and alumni, as well as minorities outside of the law school, on whether it should change its name.
That came after several students and alumni encouraged the school to jettison the name of the 14th president (1853-1857).
The Franklin Pierce Law Center merged with UNH in 2010. Just last year, UNH reattached Pierce’s name, believing the name bolstered the school’s reputation in intellectual property law circles.
“1st & foremost, FP was an awful POTUS, reviled now & in his own time, who expanded slavery in the US & whose actions were instrumental in starting the Civil War. His legacy is one NOT worth honoring,” Garth Corriveau, a graduate from the law school, wrote on Twitter.
In an email Friday, officials said the law school is joining the national conversation on systemic racism and will have a decision on the name by Aug. 1.
Across the country, movements inspired by the police killing of George Floyd are prompting a rethinking of historical monuments. For example, protesters in Richmond, Va., toppled the statue of Confederacy president Jefferson Davis, who was Pierce’s secretary of war.
Law school Dean Megan Carpenter said Pierce was part of the country’s painful history.
“We will be a part of positive change toward racial justice and equality,” Carpenter said in a statement.
The law school website keeps frequently asked questions about the name change behind a log-in accessible only to faculty, staff and students.
In his Twitter feed, law student Adrian Coss noted that while NASCAR recently banned the Confederate flag, UNH is sticking with an anti-abolitionist president because it wants alumni donations.
A Democrat, Pierce is the only president from New Hampshire. He is generally considered among the worst presidents.
A 2000 survey of scholars sponsored by the Federalist Society and the Wall Street Journal had Pierce tied with Warren Harding as second worst, ahead of only James Buchanan.
And a 2017 survey of historians published by C-SPAN ranked Pierce third from worst, ahead of only Andrew Johnson and Buchanan.
Pierce never owned slaves and personally opposed what he called “involuntary servitude.” Nonetheless, Pierce believed the Constitution allowed for slavery and did not do anything to abolish it, said Peter Wallner, the author of a Pierce biography.
Pierce supported the Fugitive Slave Act, which was signed into law before he took office and allowed for the capture and return of runaway slaves, said Wallner, former library director of the New Hampshire Historical Society.
Pierce’s most infamous nod toward slavery was signing the Kansas-Nebraska Act into law, which allowed settlers in the two territories to decide whether they would be free or slave states.
Wallner thinks UNH should keep Pierce’s name, arguing that Pierce maintained peace toward factions that eventually battled each other in the Civil War.
“He was a peacemaker and tried to preserve the peace,” Wallner said.
FPU petition
The law school, which is attached to a public university, is not related to the 1,600-student Franklin Pierce University, a private institution based in Rindge.
On Monday, a former student at FPU launched an online petition at Change.org to change the university’s name.
The organizer, Chelsea Leach, is from Hamden, Conn., and attended Franklin Pierce. She now attends Southern New Hampshire University, according to her Facebook page.
Franklin Pierce University started in 1962 as a college. Eight percent of its student population is black, a higher rate of minority enrollment than other New Hampshire colleges including UNH (1%), Dartmouth College (6%) and Rivier University (4%), according to data on the U.S. Education Department College Scoreboard.
“While the University has changed its name once in 2007 from ‘College’ to ‘University’ I am asking you to change the name from a man who condoned egregious criminal acts and the enslavement of African American lives,” the petition reads.
In a statement, the university said it finalized a diversity and inclusivity statement this spring and is undergoing discussions with faculty, students, staff and alumni to address real change.
“The process we put in place to discuss concerns related to the namesake of our university — Franklin Pierce, the 14th president of the United States — will be equally respectful and inclusive for our students, faculty, staff and alumni,” the statement reads.