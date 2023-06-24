After more than 1,800 miles and 28 months away, a historic stagecoach has returned in sparkling condition to its home in the heart of Gloucester's Annisquam Village, which dates back to colonial times.

The bold red Annisquam stagecoach, which was manufactured circa 1850, was treated to a make-over, but its body and running gear remain original, noted Rita and David Teele, of the Annisquam Historical Society, who took the lead on the renovation arrangements.