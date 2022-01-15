M onday marks the 40th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration in New Hampshire.
This year’s event will be virtual for the second year in a row because of the pandemic. Winners of a youth writing contest will share their work, and religious, civil rights and social justice leaders will read King’s 1957 “Loving Your Enemies” speech.
The MLK Day celebration is also a call to action, to continue King’s work for racial equality and social justice, activists say.
“I don’t think the work ever stops,” said Maxine Mosley, a Manchester educator who chairs the MLK Jr. Coalition that organizes the annual celebration. “I think we can’t get complacent or comfortable that some things have gotten better.
“I think we have to be incredibly aware of the enormity of the work that has to happen every single day, to watch the legislation, to have people run for office that are truly social justice warriors that will protect the rights of others,” she said.
“This is about the dignity of us all.”
James McKim Jr., president of the NAACP in Manchester and a member of the MLK Coalition, will be leading a virtual interfaith choir for Monday’s celebration.
McKim, 60, attended a march King led in 1964 in Charleston, S.C., where his family was living at the time. His parents, who were active in the civil rights movement, brought him along to the event.
“I was a little kid, but I remember marching,” he said. “It’s one of my first memories, it was so powerful.”
Remaining vigilant
The most pressing work today, McKim said, is education about the harms of racism and inequality, and the importance of civics and critical thinking.
The inclusion of language restricting what teachers can teach in their classrooms in the state budget last year is disturbing, McKim said.
“It is so vague that anyone can bring a charge that something has been taught in violation of this. and it’s very difficult to prove that’s not the case,” he said.
That worries Mosley too. “We need to be watching what people are trying to pass into law that restricts people’s personal freedoms and rights,” she said.
Bluesman T.J. Wheeler of Hampton Falls, one of the original members of the MLK coalition, will be performing at Monday’s MLK celebration.
When he thinks about the current challenges facing the state and nation, Wheeler recalls the words of an old spiritual, “Working on the Building.”
Well I’m working on the building
It’s a true foundation
I’m lifting up a blood-stained banner for my Lord
Oh, I never get tired working on the building
I’m going to Heaven to get my reward.
“Songs like that were always a masked metaphor for the battle that was going on,” Wheeler said. “It was going on then, and it’s going on now.
“You find if you study Black history in America, that after almost every one step forward, there is a backlash — a blacklash — that comes almost immediately afterward, that does its absolute best to push that goalpost back to that line, back to where it was before,” Wheeler said.
Hope for the future
Wheeler works with students from elementary to college levels, educating them about Black history, the civil rights movement through the “portal” of the blues. That gives him hope for the future despite the dark times we’re in now, he said.
“When I see the hope in their eyes and I see the awakening in their eyes, that definitely gives me hope,” he said.
The NAACP’s McKim said he, too, is inspired by “all the young folks who are becoming activists, becoming active and being vocal in the public sphere.”
Members of the younger generation, he said, “see diversity in a very different way than we older, gray-haired folks do.”
Arnie Alpert, a longtime member of the MLK Jr. Coalition, said King’s vision of creating a “beloved community” has taken on even more urgency today.
“So that while we’re arguing, disagreeing, it’s important to be respectful to others, to try to show love and to try to be thinking about where we’re ultimately trying to go,” he said. “Which is not hate and violence, but building justice and building trust.”
Ideally, Monday’s MLK holiday should spark reflection on how King’s words and works apply to our own lives now, Alpert said.
“He’s not here, but we’ve got his words, we’ve got his life. But we’ve also got us, we’ve got each other,” he said.
“We are the people we’ve been waiting for.”
The MLK Jr. Day celebration begins at 1:30 p.m. Monday on Zoom. The Currier Museum of Art is also offering a virtual program at 11 a.m. For links, visit: mlknh.org and currier.org/event/martin-luther-king-day.