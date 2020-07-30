HOOKSETT — The Hooksett Heritage Commission is asking a developer seeking to demolish an architecturally prominent home to make way for a storage facility to wait three months to see whether any prospective buyers come forward.
The 90-day moratorium would also allow the developer, RCA Holdings LLC in Manchester, to consider alternative designs for the property. The commission and the developer are scheduled to discuss the matter at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Hooksett Town Hall.
The home, built in 1930 and known locally as the Stone House, has been found eligible for listing on both the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places and the National Register of Historic Places, according to Hooksett Heritage Commission spokesperson Kathie Northrup.
The request for the moratorium "is due to the large amount of interest and publicity generated by the planned demolition," Northrup said in a notice of Wednesday's meeting.
The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources considers the property, located at 1253 Hooksett Road, “an excellent example of an early 20th century period house, executed in stone with Tudor Revival details.”
“Period houses are uncommon in NH, early 20th century fieldstone houses are rare,” reads the DHR statement of significance on the home, also known as the Hebert House.
“The Hebert House clearly exhibits multiple character-defining features of Tudor Revival, including a side-gabled roof with large, dominant front gable, a massive chimney, and arcaded wing walls.”
According to the state, the house was built in 1930 by Alfred Hebert. Hebert was born in Manchester in 1898, the son of French-Canadian parents who worked in the textile mills.
Hebert, a truck driver, built the home with his son Roger using stones collected from walls and fieldstone foundations in the Martin’s Corner neighborhood.
RCA Holdings LLC in Manchester has applied for a demolition permit to take down the structure and construct a storage facility on site, Northrup said. Attempts to reach staff or ownership at RCA Holdings LLC on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
An online petition, “Save the Stone House, Hooksett NH, from Demolition,” received 7,140 signatures. According to Northrup, 750 of those signees are Hooksett residents. More than 4,200 other Granite Staters added their names to the petition, Northrup said.
“It’s a beautiful home,” said Lucille Hebert Cote, whose grandparents built the structure. “I lived in that house for 32 years. I owned the stone house from 1995 until 2007. It should be saved.”
This story has been updated to correct an error. A previous version said RCA Holdings had already agreed to the moratorium.