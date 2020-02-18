HOOKSETT -- The Hooksett Heritage Commission will hold a meeting Wednesday about the possible demolition of a Martin's Ferry Road home currently owned by Southern New Hampshire University.
The college has no definite plans for the property, but initiated the process with the Heritage Commission to examine possible options.
“Our team will attend the (Heritage Commission) meeting to listen to concerns, and we will take into consideration any ideas presented before making a final decision on the structure,” said Lauren Keane, SNHU's assistant vice president of communications.
Although the town’s demolition regulations do not give the Heritage Commission the ability to deny a demolition permit, it can delay demolition efforts for any building in Hooksett that is over 50 years old, has more than 500 square feet of floor area, and is determined to possibly hold historical or architectural significance.
The home was once part of 22 acres owned by Fred Underhill, Hooksett’s first “Citizen of the Year” in 1959.
Today, Fred C. Underhill Elementary School is located just a few hundred feet away from the home. The northern border of SNHU’s campus has also expanded over the years to come within just a few hundred feet of the home.
Karla Vogel owned the home from 1994 to 2013 before it was sold to the college. About a week ago, Vogel learned from several friends still living in Hooksett about the demolition hearing. They were upset with the possibility of the home's demolition.
Vogel hopes it will not be demolished like several other nearby historic homes on the north side of Martin’s Ferry Road that were demolished in recent years.
While SNHU says the house in its current form would need significant repairs before it could be used for student housing or other university functions, Vogel says she put in extensive renovations to the home before leaving and thinks a compromise could be found.
“Clearly it’s their building, but I’d hate to see it demolished because I think it still has a lot of use in it,” said Vogel. “I admit that I’m emotionally invested in that property and I’m upset that work I put into the building will not be able to benefit anyone.”
The Heritage Commission hearing will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Lilac Bridge Room at the Hooksett Public Library.
Anyone unable to attend can submit comments by sending an email to Hooksett.Heritage@myfairpoint.net.