In solemn procession, Queen Elizabeth's coffin is taken through Edinburgh

  • Updated
Britain's King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward prepare to walk behind the hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain September 12, 2022.  

 PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS

EDINBURGH - The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth was taken along the Royal Mile in the Scottish capital Edinburgh on Monday in a silent and solemn procession watched by thousands of people lining the street to pay their respects to Britain's longest serving monarch.

The skirl of bagpipes was the only sound as kilted soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland bore the coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse and placed it in the hearse.

Britain's King Charles, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex walk behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin during the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain September 12, 2022. 
Britain's King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walk behind the hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain September 12, 2022. 
Britain's King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward follow the hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain September 12, 2022.  

