KEENE — Keith McKane said his father, Mickey McKane, never really talked about his World War II experience, but did make jokes about it.
“We only got these little hints and funny stories,” Keith McKane said.
He was sure the story about inflatable tanks that had to be blown up every morning because the tank guns were drooping was a gag.
Timothy Congdon said his father, former Keene State College professor Richard Congdon, also kept his stories about the war to a minimum.
“He kind of hinted about it,” Congdon said.
What Keith McKane and Timothy Congdon would later find out is that their fathers were part of the secret Ghost Army Unit, 1,100 troops tasked with tricking the German forces, and drawing the enemy away from the Allied forces. Mickey McKane’s 603rd Camouflage Engineers unit was secret, and had to remain so for decades after the war.
“They were never able to know if their work was effective,” Keith McKane said.
The United States Army recruited artists, designed, and musicians to serve in the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops, of which the 603rd was part. They were sent into the European Theaters with an assortment of inflatable vehicles and other equipment to make it look like an armored division was on the move.
Mickey McKane had studied at the Pratt School of Design. Congdon’s father was a musician known as Dr. Jazz because he played with the Benny Goodman Orchestra while pursuing his PhD.
The Ghost Army was composed of 82 officers and 1,023 soldiers, but they could simulate an entire division of 30,000 men using their props, sounds, and faked radio transmissions.
Keith McKane said the men would set up camp, putting up hundreds of tents along a river, lighting campfires at each tent, and playing recordings of men eating and talking at night. In the Battle of the Bulge, the main German counter-offensive, the Ghost Army was able to draw German forces away from the Allied troops, likely saving thousands of lives, according to McKane.
“They helped us win the war, but when they got home, they were sworn to secrecy,” U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster said last Friday at the Historical Society of Cheshire County exhibit, “Ghost Army: The Combat Con Artists of World War.”
The mission was so secret that the men in the Ghost Army were prohibited from keeping journals. Instead, they drew. The battalion of artists chronicled their service in sketches of what they saw. Some of Mickey McKane’s drawings, photographs and documents are included in the exhibit.
Both McKane and Richard Congdon died before the United States Army lifted the secrecy around the Ghost Army.
Kuster, along with Utah Rep. Chris Stewart, are pushing to have the men of the Ghost Army honored with Congressional Gold Medals. Their bill passed the United States House of Representatives last month, and it now goes to the Senate.
Kuster first heard about the Ghost Army from Rick Beyer, a writer and documentary filmmaker who would go on to chronicle the men of the 23rd. Kuster met with Timothy Congdon, Keith McKane and others at the historical society, where the Ghost Army exhibit is on display through Sept. 2.
Jennifer Carroll, the society’s educational director, said the traveling exhibit has been displayed at museums throughout the country.
The society in Keene hosted a showing of Beyer’s film in 2016, and that’s when the McKane family contacted the society about Mickey McKane.
“That was the first time we realized there was a local connection,”’ Carroll said.