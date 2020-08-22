1784: The New Hampshire Bill of Rights is adopted. It states: “All men have certain natural, essential, and inherent rights….”
1870: Marilla Ricker becomes the first woman in New Hampshire to attempt to vote in Dover. She was turned away, and spent the rest of her life working for equal rights. In 1890, she successfully petitioned the New Hampshire Supreme Court for the right of women to practice law in New Hampshire.
1920: The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is ratified: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
1923: Led by suffragist Alice Paul, the National Women’s Party proposes an Equal Rights Amendment. Paul continued to propose the amendment every year until it passed Congress.
1972: Congress passes the Equal Rights Amendment: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.” New Hampshire lawmakers quickly, and overwhelmingly, vote to ratify the amendment. But Congress sets a seven-year deadline for ratification; it is later extended until June 30, 1982.
1972: Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm becomes the first African American woman to campaign for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. (George McGovern wins the nomination — and loses in a landslide to Republican Richard Nixon.)
1973: Billie Jean King defeats Bobby Riggs in the “Battle of the Sexes,” a tennis match watched by 90 million people around the world.
1974: After a state Constitutional Convention approves putting an equal rights amendment on the November ballot, 67% of Granite Staters vote to add it to the New Hampshire Constitution. It contains these words: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by this state on account of race, creed, color, sex or national origin.”
1977: Alice Paul dies, without seeing the ERA added to the U.S. Constitution. Her childhood home later becomes a National Historic Landmark and headquarters of the Alice Paul Institute, a non-profit organization dedicated to furthering her work for gender equality.
1981: President Ronald Reagan appoints the first woman, Sandra Day O’Connor, to the U.S. Supreme Court. The U.S. Senate unanimously confirms her.
1982: The deadline for three-quarters of the states to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment expires, three states short of the required 38.
1982: Vesta Roy, the first woman to serve as Senate President in New Hampshire, becomes acting governor for one week after the death of Gov. Hugh Gallen. Roy is the first Republican woman in the country to serve as a chief executive.
1984: Geraldine Ferraro becomes the first female vice presidential candidate of a major American political party. (The presidential nominee, Walter Mondale, loses in a landslide to incumbent Republican President Ronald Reagan.)
1992: In “the Year of the Woman,” American voters elect more new women to Congress than ever before (four new female U.S. senators and 24 new congresswomen).
1996: Jeanne Shaheen is the first woman elected governor of New Hampshire. In 2009, she becomes the first woman in U.S. history to serve first as governor and then as U.S. senator. (New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan later becomes the second.)
1996: The U.S. Supreme Court rules, 7-1, in United States v. Virginia that the Virginia Military Institute’s male-only admission policy violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg writes the 7-1 majority opinion.
2008: Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain chooses Alaska’s Gov. Sarah Palin as his running mate. He loses to Barack Obama.
2016: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton becomes the first female presidential nominee of a major political party. The former U.S. senator and first lady, a Democrat, loses to Donald Trump.
2017: The Women’s March in Washington and sister marches in cities around the country draw millions to demonstrate for women’s rights. And the #MeToo movement explodes on social media after Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is accused of rape and sexual abuse by numerous women.
2017: Nevada ratifies the ERA.
2018: Illinois ratifies the ERA.
2020: In January, Virginia becomes the 38th state to pass the Equal Rights Amendment. The U.S. House votes to remove the deadline; a companion bill is in the Senate. But the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel issues an opinion that “the ERA Resolution has expired and is no longer pending before the States.” The only path forward is to restart the ratification process, the OLC writes. Court challenges are ongoing.
2020: In August, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden chooses Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif, as his running mate, the first woman of color on a major political party’s presidential ticket.
