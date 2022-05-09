CENTER HARBOR -- For reviving dozens of historic buildings across the state and for making sure that Archie Andrews is remembered in his creator’s hometown, the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance recently celebrated the achievements of architect Chris Williams.
Williams, 75, the managing principal of Christopher P. Williams Architects, PLLC, was presented the Alliance’s Preservation Achievement Award for Outstanding Leadership in Preservation, Planning and Advocacy during a reception in Meredith on April 27.
Archie Comics are alive and well today and have served as the inspiration for the teen drama TV show “Riverdale.” According to the New England Historical Society, Bob Montana, working in a rented cabin in Meredith, “drew his first Archie comic book in 1942….”
Largely through Williams’ friendship with Montana’s daughter, Lynn, a bronze statue of Archie -- sitting on a bench in Community Park in downtown Meredith -- was erected across Main Street from where Montana had his studio.
The statue, according to the Preservation Alliance, is among a long list of Williams’ work that also includes an “11th hour save of the Belmont Mill” and reconstructions or renovations at Canterbury Shaker Village and the University of New Hampshire.
Williams, the Preservation Alliance added, was an early supporter “of Main Street programs and of an innovative historic preservation initiative for the (Squam Lake) area. He helped found Latchkey Charities to help address community needs in Meredith, and has served as a board member with state and national professional organizations.”
The son of the late Margaret Keith and Arnold H. Williams, Williams was born in Denver but has deep roots in New Hampshire. His mother’s family was prominent in the Lakes Region, while his father hailed from the Peterborough area.
A graduate of Carnegie-Mellon University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in architecture, Williams lived in 23 places in 11 states before settling in Center Harbor and starting his company in Meredith. He is a registered architect in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont and with the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards.
Locally, in addition to founding Latchkey Charities, Williams founded and was chair of the Greater Meredith Program.
Williams has worked with the Appalachian Mountain Club to renovate huts in the White Mountains and has conducted charrettes in communities including Meredith, Berlin, Belmont, Alton Bay, Exeter, Bristol, Franklin, Orford, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Laconia, Middletown and Canterbury.
He has been involved with the Lake Waukewan and Squam Lakes associations, and the Center Harbor Energy Committee and Planning Board, all of which, said Preservation Alliance Executive Director Jennifer Goodman in a prepared statement, contributed to Williams being presented the Preservation Achievement Award.
Linda Frawley, a past chair of the Belmont Heritage Commission, said the Belmont Mill would be a “pile of rubble” if not for Williams’ efforts, which became a model for others.
Williams, who continues to work as an architect and counts Moultonborough’s Castle in the Clouds as a client, said his upbringing in places that weren’t steeped in history brought him to New Hampshire.
New Hampshire has history and historic architecture, he said, and the two are “part of the culture” in the Granite State.
A member of the NH Preservation Alliance since 1991 and also a past chair of the group, Williams said the Archie statue represents a chance to celebrate Bob Montana and to improve a blighted section of Meredith, noting that what is now Community Park was the site of a burned-down pharmacy.
Williams recruited 20 local businesses to contribute $5,000 each to remove the structure and to replace it, thanks to funding from the Greater Meredith Program, with a pocket park whose focal point is the welcoming Archie statue.
“The idea is that people could take pictures with Archie,” Williams explained, adding that the statue “was part of the history of the community and it was important that people know that.”