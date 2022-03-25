The remains of the Kent Fountain on Main Street in Lancaster on March 22. Two days earlier, the fountain, which is located in front of what had been the site of the Kent family home, was damaged in a single-vehicle accident that claimed the life of Mary Mead. The accident remains under investigation as of Friday; town officials say they intend to repair the fountain.
LANCASTER -- Authorities on Friday identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle accident that on March 20 also resulted in the destruction of the historic Kent Fountain.
In a news release, Lancaster Police Chief Timothy Charbonneau said the victim was Mary Mead, 58, and that she was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. No other identifying information about Mead was provided.
The news release said Mead, who was the sole occupant of her vehicle, struck a light pole, although Charbonneau did not say she had also struck the Kent Fountain, the broken pieces of which were lying on the ground Tuesday morning on Main Street, in front of the U.S. Post Office.
Lancaster Town Manager Benjamin Gaetjens-Oleson on Tuesday said the Board of Selectmen a day earlier expressed its intent to rebuild the Kent Fountain and to have it operational on the same spot where it has been located for the past 130 years.
He said the pieces of the fountain will be stored by the town as it works with its insurance company and possible repairers.
Charbonneau said his agency and others responded to the area of the Post Office at 4:42 p.m. last Sunday for an accident with entrapment. He said the investigation of the accident is ongoing and asked anyone with information about it to call Off. Anthony Havalotti at 788-4402 or to e-mail him at ahavalotti@lancasternhpd.org.
According to the “History of Lancaster New Hampshire,” published in 1899, the Kent Fountain was one of two presented to the town in 1892.
In honor of their parents, Richard Peabody Kent and Emily Mann Kent, their sons Henry, Edward and Charles erected a granite fountain near the site of what had been the Kents’ familial home.
The Kent Fountain opened on Dec. 1, 1892.
On Sept. 29, 1892, according to the "History of Lancaster New Hampshire," Louisa Dow Benton erected a red granite fountain in memory of her late husband, Jacob, in front of the Lancaster Town Hall, about a half mile south of the Kent Fountain, but on the other side of Main Street.