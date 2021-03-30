Lyndeborough plans to buy the old Congregational church in the town center now that the United Church of Lyndeborough has announced plans to close the building.
Selectmen approved buying the building from the church, as long as the Lyndeborough Historical Society can raise the money needed for the $156,000 purchase.
The society’s goal is to “make sure that this important building remains a vital part of the Lyndeborough community,” said Jessie Salisbury, the society’s chair, in a statement on the fundraising.
The building dates back to 1837 and is one of the three buildings in the town’s Historic District, including the Town Hall and former Town Barn. The iconic New England church building has become a symbol of the town.
“We believe that it is essential to save this building for future generations in Lyndeborough, since it is such an important part of our town’s character,” Salisbury said.
Historical Society member Stephanie Roper told selectmen that the church membership voted in February to sell the property.
Stephanie Roper and her husband, Scott, told the board the building could be rented out for functions like weddings and funerals, and be used for town community functions. It could also be rented out to a different church.
“Although we all would like this building to stay a church as it has in the past, we as a community need to accept the reality that this is not going to happen,” Salisbury said.
Buying the building and making it a public property will keep the church from being turned into a private home, and it would make sure the building is preserved and not torn down by a private developer, she said.