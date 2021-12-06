The Manchester Heritage Commission does not like the idea of replacing the former Oracle sign atop a prominent Millyard building with its address.
The building owner, Carlisle Capital Corporation, proposed a new sign that simply reads: “150 Dow” in red block letters. The sign would be highly visible from Interstate 293.
Several Millyard buildings feature rooftop signs, including SNHU and Geneia, but none with an address.
Chairman Kevin McCue questioned the need for the sign, especially given GPS, during a meeting on Nov. 23.
“It is a directional sign now,” he said. “It is not a sign advertising a business.”
Alderman Pat Long, who serves on the commission, said other building owners might come before the board with similar address proposals.
“What would that look like?” he asked.
Mark Graham, vice president and chief financial officer for Carlisle Capital, previously told the Union Leader that the company is looking to brand the building. He said the sign would be permanent.
The commission asked Carlisle Capital to come back with a different proposal at its meeting on Dec. 28.
Dyn first installed its sign in 2014 after seeking special permission to install the sign twice as large as allowed under the city ordinance. The company was sold to Oracle for a reported $600 million in 2016.
Dyn designed the sign to mimic the massive Pandora Sweaters sign that dominated the Millyard for decades. The lettering was penned by Pandora owner May Gruber, who wrote out the Dyn name shortly before she died in 2013.
Oracle started vacating the leased space in 2019 in favor of space it owns in Nashua and Massachusetts. The sign came down last month.
Member Jen Drociak spoke of the nostalgia of the Dyn sign, but called the 150 Dow proposal too generic.
“It just sets a precedent that I am not comfortable with,” she said.
Member Aurore Eaton mentioned the branding of the Jefferson and Waumbec mills, which are historical in nature. Most of the other rooftop signs point to innovative companies in the Millyard, she said.
“The Oracle sign was pretty ugly in a lot of ways, but it actually related to an innovative business, so I think that is in tune with what we normally have in the Millyard,” said Eaton, a freelance history columnist for the Union Leader.
She agreed with other members and called the sign inappropriate.
A sign would need to be installed to maintain a zoning board variance approved in 2014 for the larger-than-allowed building feature.
Carlisle Capital did not return a request for comment on Monday afternoon.