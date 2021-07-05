The Franco-American Centre is presenting historian Aurore Eaton of Manchester with the 2021 Franco-American of the Year award.
“The Franco-American Centre of Manchester, NH, has been recognizing a ‘Franco-American of the Year’ since 1983. The recipients are always outstanding members of the community who have distinguished themselves through contributions to French culture in New Hampshire,” Josée Vachon, past award recipient and current chair of the selection committee, said in a statement.
Vachon said Eaton has worked with the Franco-American Centre since its founding, and has dedicated her life to researching and promoting local history.
Eaton grew up in the heart of Franco-American Manchester, and still lives in the city today.
She published “The Amoskeag Manufacturing Company — A History of Enterprise on the Merrimack River.” She also writes a newspaper column, “Looking Back”, that has appeared in the New Hampshire Union Leader since 2011.
She also worked with the Manchester Historical Association and the Cambridge Historical Society in Massachusetts.
The award is typically given during the Saint-Jean-Baptiste celebrations in June. Because of the pandemic, the award ceremony will be held later this year.
The Franco-American Centre in Manchester is dedicated to celebrating French culture, language, and heritage throughout New Hampshire.