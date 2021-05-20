The Manchester Historic Association has selected five honorees for its 29th annual Historic Preservation Awards, including a City Landmark Award for the restoration of the Casimir Pulaski statue in Pulaski Park.
The awards will be presented will be held on Sept. 8 at the Rex Theatre on Amherst Street.
The Historic Preservation Awards program recognizes and supports the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that have made significant contributions to the preservation of buildings, neighborhoods, traditions and other historic resources in the Queen City.
In addition to the Pulaski project, the honorees are:
Homeowner’s Award: The McLaughlin family, for restoration of their home at 176 Walnut St.
Community Leadership & Advocacy Award: The “Save the Chandler House” initiative.
Adaptive Reuse Award: 267 Wilson St. LLC (the former Hoitt Furniture building).
Individual Achievement Award: Past Manchester Historic Association Board Chair Edward Brouder.
In recognition of the 125th anniversary of the MHA’s founding, tickets for the Preservation Awards event are $125 each ($100 for MHA members).
“The awards event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the MHA, and proceeds will help in creating more interactive exhibits and expanding educational programs at the Millyard Museum,” MHA officials said in a news release.
For information about sponsorships and reservations, call 603-622-7531, or go online to www.manchesterhistoric.org.