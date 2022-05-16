A new marker is adding to Windham’s understanding of its early history, commemorating the lives and marking the final resting place of four people who were enslaved in the town and whose labor was critical to the town’s beginning.
The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and local historians from Windham unveiled a plaque marking the grave sites of four people that had been nearly forgotten for hundreds of years.
New Hampshire’s White settlers enslaved people in what is now the Granite State, said Dan Comly of the Black Heritage Trail, who is helping to lead a project marking the graves of Black people who lived in New Hampshire in the 1700s and 1800s.
Windham resident and local historian Brad Dinsmore confirmed that there were enslaved people in Windham, going right back to the town’s founding. After finding an old account book belonging to a distant relative, Dinsmore found records that his ancestor enslaved at least two men, noted in the account book only as Jeffry and Pompey.
A history of Windham printed in 1883 confirmed that Jeffry, Pompey and two other enslaved people — a man named Peter Thom and a woman named Rose — were buried in a corner of the town’s cemetery.
Dinsmore and cemetery trustees hired a specialist to use ground-penetrating radar to figure out exactly where the graves are. All four were found under what is now a driveway into the cemetery.
Earlier this year, Dinsmore and other town residents contacted the Black Heritage Trail and arranged for a marker to be installed.
The plaque was unveiled last weekend, with text noting the critical work performed by enslaved people in Windham and noting the names of the four known to be buried in the cemetery.
Deep roots
In Windham, Comly said, the records Dinsmore found indicated that the man who enslaved Jeffry and Pompey hired them out to clear trees from what would become the first farm fields in Windham, and both were skilled masons. Records indicate Pompey worked on the first Windham Town Hall.
“The work they did helped lay the foundation of Windham. And so it was in other communities,” Comly said.
The Heritage Trail has placed markers to memorialize the early contributions of both enslaved and free Black people in the early history of Warner and Hancock, he said, including noting the names of four Black people from Warner who fought in the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812 and the Civil War.
Similar monuments are planned this summer for Milford, Exeter, Andover and Dover, and for Kittery, Maine.
The way many Americans picture slavery, with a focus on agricultural labor in massive cotton and tobacco fields of the South, was not how slavery looked in New England, Comly said.
“Many of these enslaved people were skilled artisans. They were enslaved for a specific purpose and developed really important skills that were essential,” he said.
In New England, Comly said, enslaved people developed specialized skills. Their enslavers hired them out, taking payment for their labor. The arrangement laid the foundation for many of New Hampshire’s towns — sometimes literally, as in the case of Windham’s Town Hall.
The depth of Black history is a surprise to many in New Hampshire, which has one of the smallest Black populations of any state.
“I grew up in New Hampshire in the ’60s, and nobody here had any idea that there were any African Americans in New England,” Dinsmore said.
That was probably by design, he said. When abolition became an important cause in New England in the mid-1800s, he said White New Englanders did not want to have themselves or their ancestors associated with slavery, and they worked to cover up traces of slavery here.
Memorial bill stalled
A bill to formalize the process of marking graves of enslaved and free Black people from the earlier chapters of New Hampshire history hit a roadblock in the state Legislature earlier this month, with the House sending the bill to interim study, effectively killing it for this year.
A bill known as SB 258 would make the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire the stand-in for descendants of Black people who were buried in New Hampshire during slavery if descendants could not be found — meaning the group would be able to approve or block efforts to move graves and figure out how to honor remains of people whose graves were disturbed.
The bill also would require state museums and archives to ensure their collections did not contain the remains or other material stolen from the graves of Black people during the time of slavery in New Hampshire.
Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, the bill’s prime sponsor, said he hoped the House would truly study the bill and not treat its referral to interim study as a quiet way to kill the effort.
“This is part of a national effort to make right by these graves,” Watters said. “There’s a crying need because there are so many of these burying grounds that are being discovered.”
Watters said he worries that people will let their own feelings of discomfort grappling with the legacy of slavery in New Hampshire get in the way of doing right by the graves.
“The last thing we want to do is have them disrespected in death as they were not recognized as human in life,” Watters said.